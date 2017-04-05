Global Personal Care Packaging Market – Growing At A CAGR Of 5.2%, Estimated to Cross USD 36.85 Billion, by 2022
Global Personal Care Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Glass, Metal, others), by Product , by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2022
The Global Personal Care Packaging Market rapidly growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, expected to cross USD $36, 85 Billion by the end of the forecasted period 2022.
Personal Care packaging materials are often used in the packaging of health and beauty products to protect them from damage or contamination.
Market Research Future, with their unique quality of simplifying the Market Reports, published yet another in-depth study Report - “Global Personal Care Packaging Market”
Global Personal Care Packaging Market report takes you through the full Market Analysis, Opportunities, Price, Growth, Trends and Featuring the market Predictions right up to the year 2022 and helps you to find out:
• How the market revenue is progressing globally.
• What are the key driving or affecting factors for the market growth?
• How the market revenue is progressing in various segments & geographies.
• Who are the emerging Players, current players & the Key Players (Leaders) of the market? Get yourself acquainted with their trends.
• What are the current main market trends responsible for shaping up the Market Acquisitions
Major Key Players
• Amcor Ltd.
• WestRock Company
• Saint-Gobain S.A
• Bemis Company Inc.
• Mondi Group
• Sonoco Products Company
• Albéa Services S.A.S
• Gerresheimer AG
• Ampac Holdings, LLC
• AptarGroup
Synopsis & Scenario
The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Global Personal Care Packaging Market are awareness among the people about personal care and the increased investment by the packaging companies to bring technological advancement to the industry.
Personal Care manufacturers are focusing upon the brand differentiation and thus are more stringent about the packaging of their products. Manufacturers have to provide a detailed description of every product to consumers, including safety reports, ingredient descriptions, statement of compliance, data on animal testing, and method of manufacturing.
Personal Care packaging is widely used in applications such as skin care, cosmetics, fragrances and bath & shower products. Skin Care and hair care segments by products contributes highest to the overall growth. Materials such as glass and plastic are used for packaging such products.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 146 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Personal Care Packaging Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022"
Market Segments
Segmentation by Material: Comprises of Plastic, Glass, Metal, others
Segmentation by Product: Comprises of Bottles, Jars, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, and others
Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Skin Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Bath & Shower and others
Segmentation by Region – Comprises of Geographical Regions.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, majorly owing to changing lifestyles, rising disposable income and growing awareness among consumers. The demand from the average households in India, China, Russia and Brazil is primarily responsible for the high demand of personal care products.
