Next-Generation Memory Market is Expected to Reach USD 8 Billion by 2022
Market Highlights
The new memory storage solutions are cost effective and provide faster memory solutions whereas older memory technologies have limitations because of their out-dated architecture and higher power consumption. The new advanced technologies provide high data transmission speed and high storage capacity.
Next generation memory can be defined as a common label applied to a major upgrade of hardware or a software product. These new generation memory solutions are used across various verticals. Nowadays, smart chips are used for storage instead of hard drives.
The key drivers contributing to the growth of the next-generation memory market are power efficiency, intrinsic benefit with non-volatile memories, high growth in the wearable electronics industry, technological advancements for storage, rise in the usage of next generation memory in smart phones, increasing adoption of MRAM & PCM memory and enterprise storage.
Key Players
• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
• SK Hynix Semiconducto, Inc. (South Korea)
• Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (U.S.)
• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• SanDisk Corporation (U.S.)
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Micron Technology, Inc.
Regional Analysis
• North America and Europe accounted for the largest market share because they are the early adopters of various new technologies.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2022 majorly due to increasing demand for smart phones and tablets, manufacturing hub for wearable electronics and high investments in the automobile industry.
Segmentation
By Product - Non-volatile Memories, Volatile Memories
By Application - Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense
By region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row
Market Research Future Analysis
The global next-generation memory market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Consumer electronics segment of next-generation memory market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
Scope of the Report
According to market research future, the market segmentation of next-generation memory market can be into product, application and region.
By Product-
1 Non-volatile Memories-
• Phase Change Memory (PCM)
• Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)
• Resistive Random Access Memory (Re RAM)
• Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)
2 Volatile Memories-
• Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)
• Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM
By Application-
1. Consumer Electronics-
• Mobile Phones
• Tablets
• Laptops
• Ipods
• Others
2. Manufacturing
3. IT and Telecommunication
4. Aerospace and Defense
5. Others
