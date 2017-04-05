Hydroponics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR over 6.39% by 2022
Global Hydroponics Market Information- by crop (tomato, lettuce, cucumber, pepper and others), and by Region Forecast to 2022
The agriculture sector is one of the oldest and the most established sector for any country’s economy. The idea of taking crops out of soil and growing in a completely soil-less medium is still surprising for the mass. Hydroponics is the fastest growing soil-less farming practice at a global level, wherein a tailored nutrient solution is used for the crop to attain its full growth with a superior quality in a sustainable manner. The technique introduced several advantages in terms of increased yield, higher returns on investment, and protected environment among others, attracting a larger share of producers as well as investors.
Market Forecast
The global hydroponics crop value is anticipated to grow to USD 27.29 Billion by 2022 at an estimated CAGR of 6.39% from 2015 to 2022. Improved yields, higher return on investment, and protected environment among others, attracting a larger share of producers as well as investors has been driving the hydroponics market.
Major Key Players
• Village Farms International
• Thanet Farms
• Pegasus Agritech
• James Foskett Farms
• Terra Tech
• Growlife
• Sesajal
• American Hydroponics
• General Hydroponics
With the progressive integration of technology with agricultural practices there have been significant improvements in conventional farming practices, yield quantities, and associated returns on investments. However, in the past decade there has been constant degradation of natural resources such as land and water. This along with several other monetary reasons has led to an alarming need of switching to unconventional farming techniques, such as hydroponics, which does not depend on soil, fertile land, and water resources for cultivation.
Regional Analysis
Europe is an established market for hydroponics, whereas North America, primarily the U.S. and APAC, primarily India hold immense potential to grow significantly during the forecast years. The European region lead the global hydroponics market in 2014 with an estimated crop value of USD 9.8 billion and will continue with this dominance growing over USD 13.38 Billion by 2020 at an estimated CAGR of 5.28% through 2015 to 2022. The Americas will be growing at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2015 to 2022. Developing countries of Middle East and Africa will continue contributing smaller shares to the global hydroponic crop value through the forecast period.
Go through the market data and market information presented in more than 68 market data tables and figures in 165 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Hydroponics Market information from 2016 to 2022"
By downstream analysis-
The global population count is set to reach the 9 billion mark by 2050, and the food resources are depleting at a proportionate rate.
This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global hydroponics market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments.
Brief TOC
1 Executive Summary
2 Report Description
3 Introduction To Hydroponics
4 Global Hydroponics Market Snapshot
5 Hydroponics Industry Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Threat From New Entrants
5.1.2 Threat From Substitutes
5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
6 Hydroponics Market Dynamics
10 Analysing The Indian Hydroponics Market
10.1 Swot Analysis For Hydroponics In India
10.1.1 Strengths
10.1.2 Weakness
10.1.3 Opportunities
10.1.4 Threats
Continued….
