Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2022
Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market by Material by Product (Corrugated & Solid fiber boxes) by Application and Region - Forecast to 2022
Growth in food & beverages and e-commerce industries are the key drivers of with increasing e-commerce platforms, the demand for packaging has gone up, which in turn induces the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes globally. In emerging economies, there is a surge in e-commerce and online shopping portals which widens the scope for logistics and transportation and in turn fuels the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes.
Regional Analysis of Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market
APAC dominates the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market with its fastest growing market worldwide. The region is expected to show rapid growth in both food & beverages and e-commerce sectors leading to a fast growing corrugated and paperboard boxes market.
However, North America holds an impressive market share of corrugated and paperboard boxes market
Key Players
The key players of global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes market report include-
• Mondi Group,
• Georgia-Pacific Corporation,
• International Paper,
• Smurfit Kappa Group,
• Graphic Packaging International, Inc.,
• Cascades Inc.,
• DS Smith Plc,
• Klabin S.A.,
• Oji Holding Corporation,
• Nine Dragons Paper(Holding) Limited,
• Packaging Corporation Of America,
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd,
• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd,
• Rengo Co., Ltd.
Furthermore the increased consumption of packaged and processed foods has led to the growth corrugated and paperboard boxes.
Target Audience
• Manufactures
• Raw material Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022”
Study Objectives of Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, product, application and by region.
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
North America
• US
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Netherlands
• U.K.
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• South America
• Middle East
• Africa
