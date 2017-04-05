Global Mammography Market is growing and is expected to grow with the CAGR of 5.3% by Forecast to 2022
Global Mammography Market Information, by Technology (Digital mammography, 3D mammography by Forecast to 2022
The global mammography market has been evaluated to be moderately growing and expected to grow in the future as well. Mammography market is expected to witness rapid development due to the growing healthcare industry and technological advancements. With increasing consumer awareness about health and increase in breast cancer cases are driving the growth for mammography market. Mammogram is a digital x-ray image which can find symptoms of cancer in early stages.
APAC is growing rapidly and expected to grow further in future. European market is the second largest and growing steadily. Global Mammography Market Digital X-ray is largest segment but demand for 3D mammography devices are increasing and it expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global mammography market is divided into different segments such as on the basis of type of the product, applications and its sub segment. The market for mammography is expected to grow at the CAGR 5.3% by 2022.
Major Key Players:
• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
• General Electric Company
• Shimadzu Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips
• Carestream Health
• Hitachi Medical Corporation
• Hologic, Inc
Regional Analysis:
Considering the global scenario of the market, North America region is believed to be the largest market of mammography. Moreover the European market is also growing and is the second largest market of mammography. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific’s mammography market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but steady growth with respect to this market.
Segmentation:
Mammography market been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises digital mammography, 3D mammography, C-View 2D, breast tomosynthesis contrast enhance mammography, Analog, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into screening, diagnostic, and others.
Intended Audience:
• Mammography device manufacturers
• Wearable device Suppliers
• Research and development (R&D) companies
• Independent research laboratories
• Market research and consulting service providers
• Medical research laboratories
Table of Content
1. Report Prologue
2. Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
Continued…
