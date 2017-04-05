Application Lifecycle Management 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 5.73% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2021”PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Application Lifecycle Management Market
ALM manages and monitors the different features of software development phases. It also provides tools for design, testing, and deployment. ALM is a set of practices, processes, and tools used to manage the lifecycle of an application. When applied effectively, ALM practices breaks down barriers between teams, enable organizations to overcome challenges, and help organizations deliver high-quality software at a faster rate. Companies that use ALM also benefit from faster cycle times and greater business agility.
The analysts forecast the global application lifecycle management market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application lifecycle management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following deployment models: On-premises and cloud-based.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Application Lifecycle Management Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Atlassian
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
Other prominent vendors
• CA Technologies
• CollabNet
• Intland Software
• Kovair Software
• Micro Focus
• Neudesic
• Object Technology Solutions
• Rocket Software
• Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software
• VersionOne
Market driver
• ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market.
Market challenge
• Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services.
Market trend
• Increasing demand for high-quality software and maintaining productivity.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Economic overview PART 05: Market Landscape
• Market overview
PART 06: Market size and forecast
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment
• Market segmentation by deployment models
PART 08: Geographical Segmentation
• Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Market drivers
• Use of ALM provides improved cost saving
• ALM drives productivity and quicker time to market
• ALM helps focus on real-time decision-making
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Integration issues with existing legacy systems
• Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services
• Emerging threat from open-source ALM
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Emergence of next-generation ALM
• Increased demand of SaaS-based ALM
• Growing demand for integrated ALM
• Emergence of analytics in ALM
• Increasing demand for high-quality software and maintaining productivity
PART 14: Buying Criteria
• Buying criteria
PART 15: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 16: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
PART 17: Key vendor profiles
• Atlassian
• HPE
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Other prominent vendors
………..CONTINUED
