Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by Forecast to 2022
Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Information, by Pharmacological class (proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) by Forecast to 2022
Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market are used in the treatment of erosion of gastric and intestinal linings due to a variety of factors. The peptic ulcer drug market is one of the most important segment in entire pharmaceutical market. Drugs used for treating peptic ulcers had occupied positions in top ten molecules in the market consistently. The cause for this growth is increase in stress level, growing rate of infection by H.Pyrroli, changes in food habit, rise in cancer, increasing use of tobacco and alcohol u and use of drugs such as aspirin.
The constraining factors are patent expiry, comparatively good treatment regimen of proton pump inhibitors which have lost patent protection, resistance of H. Pyrolli, extreme market fragmentation and great penetration of generics. However, market development promises continuous growth as there has been rise in number of patients indeveloping regions in Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market
Availability of a number of effective substitute and fragmentation of market along with good efficacy and cost effectiveness of proton pump inhibitors challenge charging a premium unless the development of drug having a special property. Good development pipeline is a bright spot for the market and it has to be noted that peptic ulcer drugs have a history of excellent rate of return as exemplified by zantac.
Major Key Players:
• Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
• Acetelion Ltd
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Sanofi S.A
• Astra Zeneca plc
• Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Inc
• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited
• Pfizer Inc. Helicure AB
Regional Analysis:
Depending on geographic region, Peptic Ulcer drug market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally developed countries led by North America is the largest market for peptic ulcer drugs. Europe is the second largest market of peptic ulcer drugs. The developed region will lose the lead to the developing in the near future.
Segmentation:
Global peptic ulcer drugs market has been segmented on the basis of pharmacological class which comprises proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), anti-histamines, H2 antagonists, antacids, antibiotics and others along with this the market is also segmented by clinical applications into gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcer and esophageal ulcer.
The report of Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market by Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insights of the market and industry performance.
The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition
1.2 Scope of Study
1.3 Research Objective
1.4 Assumptions & Limitations
1.5 Market Structure
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
Continued………
