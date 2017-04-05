Food Service Restaurant China Market Segmentation, Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Food Service Restaurant Market 2017 China Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insights
Food service restaurants are various types of chain and independent foodservice providers. The China food service restaurant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2017–2022. The market, estimated at USD XX billion as of 2016, is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2022. China is the largest market for foodservice restaurants, globally, ahead of the US, which is the second largest market.
Market Dynamics
The primary factors driving the market for food service restaurants are the increased dining out for socialising, business meetings, family gatherings, gathering with friends and the unwillingness of consumers to cook at home. The growth of multinational industries in China has increased international business travelling. This has made way for the interest among consumers for exotic and various international cuisines, which is driving the food service sector market in China. Moreover, the Chinese consumers have shown great interest towards coffee consumption in recent years, despite, being a tea-consuming nation given the influence of the Western work culture. However, an increase in the cost of living and high costs of ingredients have affected the market growth. The economic slowdown in China and many food safety concerns have had their negative impact on the foodservice industry in the country.
Market Segmentation
The market has been segmented into the type of food service sector, structure type, distribution channel and the Chinese full-service restaurant (FSR). The total consumer foodservice market is divided into full service restaurants, fast food restaurants, cafes/bars, pizza foodservice, street stalls and kiosks, self-service restaurants, and 100% home delivery restaurants. Full-service restaurants hold the largest market share, followed by fast food restaurants. Cafes and bars are growing at a fast rate due to the increased coffee consumption in China. Full-service restaurants are further segmented into Asian FSR, European FSR, North American FSR, Pizza FSR and other FSR. Regarding the type of restaurant, the market is segmented as independent consumer foodservice and chained consumer foodservice. Chained consumer food service market is growing at a fast rate due to the increased investments by international brands such as the US and the UK chain restaurants in China. Chinese foodservice market, by the distribution type, is categorised into eat-in restaurants, take away, home delivery and drive-through restaurants.
Some of the major players capturing the food service restaurant in China include –
McDonald's Corp.
Yum! Brands Inc.
Burger King Worldwide Inc.
Starbucks Corp.
China Quanjude (Group) Co. Ltd.
Recent Industry Insights
“Yum Brand’s deal in China with Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba should give shareholder a tasty meal.”
“Starbucks CEO has announced to open 2500 new stores in China in the next five years.”
Future Spotlight
Fast food service restaurants focus on organic produce, and healthy food dishes are the future spotlight for the market. At present, organic foods are at a nascent stage in China, which is expected to increase because of the growing consumer awareness about organic foods and food safety issues in China. Moreover, the investment in fast-casual restaurant model, as compared to traditional food chain restaurants, will provide a good opportunity as it will boost the local economy.
Key Deliverables in the Study
Market analysis for the China food service restaurant market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a regional scale.
Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a regional scale.
Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.
Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the China food service restaurant market on a regional scale.
A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.
A wide-ranging knowledge and insight about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.
Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Market Definition
2. Research Approach and Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Research Design
2.3 Study Timeline
2.4 Study Phases
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Discussion Guide
2.4.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Modelling
2.4.4 Expert Validation
3. Key Trends & Development
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Dining Out for Socializing and Celebrations
4.1.2 Growing Exotic Consumers’ Taste for Exotic Food Due to the Increased International
Travel
4.1.3 High Coffee Consumption Due to the Western Work Culture
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increased Cost of Living and High Food Ingredient Costs
4.2.2 Increased Food Safety Scandals in China & Slowdown of the Economy
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Opening Healthy and Organic-Based Food Restaurants in China
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5. Market Segmentation
5.1 By Sector Type
5.1.1 Full-Service Restaurants
5.1.1.1 Asian FSR
5.1.1.2 European FSR
5.1.1.3 North American FSR
5.1.1.4 Pizza FSR
5.1.1.5 Other FSR
5.1.2 Self-Service Restaurants
5.1.3 Street Stalls and Kiosks
5.1.4 Cafes and Bars
5.1.4.1 Bars/Pubs
5.1.4.2 Cafes
5.1.4.3 Specialist Coffee Shops
5.1.5 Pizza Consumer Food Service
5.1.6 Fast Food
5.1.7 100% Home Delivery Restaurants
5.2 By Structure Type
5.2.1 Independent Consumer Foodservice
5.2.2 Chained Consumer Foodservice
5.3 By Distribution Type
5.3.1 Eat-In
5.3.2 Take Away
5.3.3 Home Delivery
5.3.4 Drive-Through
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Strategy Adopted by Key Players
6.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years
6.3 Market Share Analysis
7. Company Profiles
