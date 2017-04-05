Medicated Personal Care Products Market: Industry Analysis, Future Growth and Global Forecast to 2027
Global Medicated personal care products Market Information by Types and By Beauty care - Forecast to 2027
Medicated personal care products was founded a few decades ago, this market for medicated personal care products is driven by growing awareness towards a health life and the urge of creating a commanding personality, the change in lifestyle is also playing a major role in the growth of the market.
Segments:
Global Medicated personal care products market has been segmented on the basis of types which consist of Antiperspirant, Deodorant, Oral Care, Body Powders, Hand Sanitizers, Feminine Care and others. On the basis of beauty which includes oils, shampoos, moisturizers, gels, oils, soaps and others.
Key Players of Medicated Personal Care Products Market:
• Personal Care (US)
• TWASA (India)
• KPH Cosmos Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Edana
• Johnson & Johnson (US)
• L’Oreal (Paris)
• DCC Health and Beauty Solutions LTD (UK)
Study Objectives of Medicated Personal Care Products Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Medicated personal care products Market.
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• To Analyze the Global Medicated personal care products Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia, and RoW.
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by beauty care and sub-segments.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Medicated personal care products Market.
