Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Visual Analytics Market 2017 Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 22.16% and Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Analytics Market 2017The analysts forecast the global visual analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% during the period 2016-2020.About Visual AnalyticsVisual analytics is a form of data analysis that helps in problem solving by displaying the data in a graphical and interactive way. Visual analytics solutions are used to understand the significance of data in visual context with the help of data visualization tools and technologies. Data visualization tools are not limited to standard charts and excel spreadsheets. The user can also observe interesting patterns and data displayed with better infographics such as heat maps, sparklines, detailed bar or pie charts, fever charts and geographic maps. It helps professionals to identify patterns, trends, and relationship in data and is also easier for non-technical users to modify analytical parameters.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global visual analytics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of visual analytics solutions.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEARequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/758350-global-visual-analytics-market-2016-2020 The report, Global Visual Analytics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Microsoft• SAS Institute• SAP• Tableau Software• QlikTech InternationalOther prominent vendors• Arcadia Data• Alteryx• BeyondCore• Datameer• Datawatch• Logi Analytics• MicroStrategy• Oracle• OpenText (Actuate)• Pentaho• Platfora• Sisense• Teradata• TIBCO SoftwareMarket driver• Facilitates easy exploration of data for non-technical users.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Emerging threat from open-source visual analytics tools.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Convergence with enterprise-level business analytics.• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/758350-global-visual-analytics-market-2016-2020 Table of ContentsPART 01: Executive summary• HighlightsPART 02: Scope of the report• Market overview• Geographical information• Vendor selection• Summation errors• Target audience• Recommended readingPART 03: Market research methodology• Research methodology• Economic indicatorsPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlightsPART 05: Market landscape• Lifecycle of analytics• Lifecycle of visual analytics• Market size and forecastPART 06: Market segmentation by end-user• Global visual analytics market by end-user• CPG and retail• BFSI• Healthcare• Manufacturing• OthersPART 07: Geographical segmentation• Global visual analytics market by geography• Americas• EMEA• APACPART 08: Market drivers• Increase in adoption of visual analytics in industries• Accelerating data use in industries• Facilitates easy exploration of data for non-technical usersPART 09: Impact of driversPART 10: Market challenges• Emerging threat from open-source visual analytics tools• Excess of irrelevant informationPART 11: Impact of drivers and challengesPART 12: Market trends• Growing demand for predictive analytics• Increased internet connectivity• Convergence with enterprise-level business analyticsPART 13: Five forces modelPART 14: Vendor landscape• Competitive scenario• Top-vendor offerings• Vendor matrixPART 15: Key vendor analysis• Competitive analysis• Vendor profiles...…..ContinuedAny Query?, Ask Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/758350-global-visual-analytics-market-2016-2020