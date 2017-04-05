Antibacterial Therapeutic and Drug Pipeline Review H1
Antibacterial Therapies Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
The antibacterial drug market covers the drugs used in the prophylaxis and treatment of bacterial infections. With a growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance and its progressive growth, there is a pronounced need for innovation within this market.
There are over 1400 products in active development in the antibacterial drug market, with the majority of products being small molecules. Vaccines are also well established within the market, and accounts for approximately 25% of the pipeline.
Currently, drugs for the prevention of bacterial infections are typically vaccines which help to train the body’s immune system to fight off bacterial infections caused by specific bacterial strains. However, several prophylactic monoclonal antibodies are now in the pipeline and may impact the market in the near future.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1148838-antibacterial-therapies-drug-development-pipeline-review-2017
Drugs for the treatment of bacterial infections are slightly more varied. Most common are beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillin, and protein synthesis inhibitors. However, bacterial resistance has reduced the efficacy of many of these drugs. As a result the pipeline includes a variety of new-generation protein synthesis inhibitors and beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination drugs, which are active against currently hard to treat bacterial strains.
The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for Pneumonia, Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Tuberculosis, from Discovery through to the Pre-Registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. A list of all products in development is provided, including dormant and discontinued projects. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for antibacterial drugs?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
Reasons to buy
- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication
- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each
- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these
- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration
Table of Content: Key Points
Executive Summary 3
Table of Contents 4
List of Tables 6
List of Figures 16
Introduction 20
Tuberculosis Overview 20
Pneumonia 20
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 21
Therapeutics Development 22
Tuberculosis 22
Pneumonia 24
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 33
Therapeutics under Development by Companies 38
Tuberculosis 38
Pneumonia 41
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 50
Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 55
Tuberculosis 55
Pneumonia 57
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 60
Pipeline Products Glance 62
Tuberculosis 62
Pneumonia 65
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 79
Products under Development by Companies 83
Tuberculosis 83
Pneumonia 86
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) 94
Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes 101
…Continued
ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1148838-antibacterial-therapies-drug-development-pipeline-review-2017
Get in touch:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here