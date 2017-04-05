Telecom IT Services Market to Grow at CAGR Of 23.6% According to Forecast from 2017 to 2022
Some of the key players in global telecom IT services market are Capgemini, Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, Oracle, Amdocs, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson and HP.
Global Telecom IT services market is estimated to be $80.3 billion in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% is poised to reach $353.9 billion by 2022. Growing need to stay competent and increasing financial pressures faced by the telecom operators are the key factors driving the telecom IT services market. Huge capital costs needed for IT services and frequently varying government regulations are restraining the market.
North America is estimated to be the largest market while Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to witness improved market traction, during the forecast period. Integration of the latest infrastructure with the available operating infrastructure is a challenge to the industry. Pressure from rising costs, falling profits and extensive competition are some of the factors that have forced telecom operators to arrive at the IT service providers to optimize their business processes.
End User’s Covered:
• Small scale businesses
• Large scale enterprises
Type of Deployment Covered:
• On-premises
• Cloud
Solutions Covered:
• Enterprise Mobility
• Supply Chain Management
• Mobile Commerce
• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
• Network Management
• Operational Support System (OSS)/ Business Support System(BSS) Solutions
• E- commerce
• Other Solutions
