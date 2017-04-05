Heavy Duty Telehandler Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2022
Global Heavy Duty Telehandler Market Information Report by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others) and By Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
The heavy duty telehandler market is majorly driven by its use at construction sites. The heavy duty telehandler makes significant contribution to the construction process by enabling materials to be unloaded from delivery vehicles, transported around construction sites and be placed at heights. The market is also driven by the use of telehandler for industrial and infrastructural purposes. Tasks like vehicle and system maintenance, load handling and lifting or the overall logistics and support require telehandler machines and equipment, which drives their demand further. Moreover, the infrastructure development in the BRICS countries is contributing to the growth of this market. The growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the lack of trained operators.
Market Research Analysis:
Among all applications, construction is the highest growing segment. Telehandler make a valuable contribution in the construction process by enabling the unloading of materials from delivery vehicles, transported around construction sites and placed at heights. They are versatile machines which can have a wide range of attachments, such as buckets, skips, work platforms and crane jibs. Telehandler are also used at construction sites for facilitating the work of workers even at a particular height.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the telehandler market with the highest CAGR. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 2.5%. It is expected to account for a significant share of the all new global construction in the forecast period. It is also witnessing increased urbanization with the implementation of central national new type urbanization plan, which further widens the scope of telehandler market in the region.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global heavy duty telehandler market, tracking one market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global heavy duty telehandler market by its application and region.
By Application
• Construction
• Agriculture
• Mining
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Rest of the World
Key Players of Heavy Duty Telehandler Market:
• Manitou (U.K.)
• JCB Ltd. (U.K.)
• Liebherr Machines (Switzerland)
• Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)
• Merlo (Argentina)
• Pettibone Traverse LLC (U.S.)
• Wacker Neuson (Germany)
• Skyjack Inc. (U.S.)
• Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany)
• Gehl Company (U.S.)
