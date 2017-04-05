Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market to Reach $24.37 billion with 5.59% CAGR Forecast to 2021
Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive paints and coatings market has been estimated at USD 18.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.37 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.
Automotive paints and coatings are used as a layer to protect the substrate from environmental damage while providing it with color and glossiness to increase the beauty of the substrate.
Market Dynamics
The increasing demand for metallic coating, shifting consumer preferences towards the vehicle color and weight, improved technological changes; coupled with the growth of the automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the automotive paints and coatings industry, globally. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, such as the volatility of raw material prices, and the increasing government regulations regarding environmental issues and energy cost. These factors may act as roadblocks to the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global automotive paints and coatings market has been segmented, by technology, into solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder technologies. In 2015, the global share of solvent-borne coatings was the highest at 68.2%. However, with strict regulations on the VOC emissions, both consumers and producers are shifting their preferences towards water-borne and powder technology. The automotive paints and coatings market is also broadly segmented by layer into E-coat, primer, base coat, and clear coat.
The market is further segregated by resin type into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and other types of resin. In 2015, polyurethane coatings captured the majority of the market, accounting for XX% of the total market share.
The market has also been geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific has the highest market share, both, in terms of value and volume, and accounted for more than 48% of the global market share.
Opportunities and Major Players
The increasing adoption of automotive paints and coatings, due to their accelerating growth in the automotive and construction markets across the world, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the global automotive paints and coatings market. Globally, there are around XX suppliers competing in the sector with the top 10 suppliers accounting for almost XX% of the overall market.
Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product development, include:
BASF SE
Bayer
Cabot Corp.
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries
The Valspar Corp.
Key Deliverables in the Study
Market analysis for the global automotive paints and coatings market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Market definition along with the identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario and prospective opportunities.
Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.
Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global automotive paints and coatings market on both, global and regional scales.
A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.
Insights on the major countries/regions where this industry is growing and identify the regions that are still untapped.
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Description
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Scope of the Report
2. Executive Summary
3. Automotive Paints and Coatings Market
3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
3.2.5 Degree of Competition
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating
4.1.3 Shifting Consumer Preferences
4.1.4 Improved Technological Changes
4.2 Constraints
4.2.1 Increasing Government Regulations
4.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Innovation in UV Technology
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
5.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Type of Resin
5.1.1 Polyurethane
5.1.2 Epoxy
5.1.3 Acrylic
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Solvent-Borne
5.2.2 Water-Borne
5.2.3 Powder
5.3 By Layer
5.3.1 E-Coat
5.3.2 Primer
5.3.3 Base Coat
5.3.4 Clear Coat
6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)
6.1 Asia-Pacific
6.1.1 China
6.1.2 India
6.1.3 Japan
6.1.4 South Korea
6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.2 North America
6.2.1 United States
6.2.2 Canada
6.2.3 Mexico
6.2.4 Rest of North America
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.2 United Kingdom
6.3.3 Italy
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Rest of Europe
6.4 South America
6.4.1 Brazil
6.4.2 Argentina
6.4.3 Rest of South America
6.5 Middle East & Africa
6.5.1 Saudi Arabia
6.5.2 South Africa
6.5.3 UAE
6.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
7.3 Market Share Analysis
7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
8. Company Profiles
8.1 BASF SE
8.2 Akzonobel N.V.
8.3 Axalta Coating Systems
8.4 Bayer
8.5 Becker
8.6 Bollig & Kemper
8.7 Cabot Corp.
8.8 Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
8.9 Eastman
8.10 Feidal Coatings
8.11 HMG Paints Ltd.
8.12 Jotun A/S
8.13 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
8.14 KCC Corp.
8.15 Lord Corp.
8.16 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
8.17 PPG Industries, Inc.
8.18 Russian Coatings Corp.
8.19 Shanghai Coatings Co. Ltd.
8.20 Shanghai Kinlita
8.21 The Sherwin-Williams Co.
8.22 The Valspar Corp.
9. Disclaimer
