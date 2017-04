Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market to Reach $24.37 billion with 5.59% CAGR Forecast to 2021

Automotive Paints and Coatings Market 2017 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive paints and coatings market has been estimated at USD 18.57 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 24.37 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period, 2016 to 2021.Automotive paints and coatings are used as a layer to protect the substrate from environmental damage while providing it with color and glossiness to increase the beauty of the substrate.Market DynamicsThe increasing demand for metallic coating, shifting consumer preferences towards the vehicle color and weight, improved technological changes; coupled with the growth of the automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the automotive paints and coatings industry, globally. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, such as the volatility of raw material prices, and the increasing government regulations regarding environmental issues and energy cost. These factors may act as roadblocks to the growth of the market.Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/869992-global-automotive-paints-and-forecasts-2016-2021 Market SegmentationThe global automotive paints and coatings market has been segmented, by technology, into solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder technologies. In 2015, the global share of solvent-borne coatings was the highest at 68.2%. However, with strict regulations on the VOC emissions, both consumers and producers are shifting their preferences towards water-borne and powder technology. The automotive paints and coatings market is also broadly segmented by layer into E-coat, primer, base coat, and clear coat.The market is further segregated by resin type into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and other types of resin. In 2015, polyurethane coatings captured the majority of the market, accounting for XX% of the total market share.The market has also been geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific has the highest market share, both, in terms of value and volume, and accounted for more than 48% of the global market share.Opportunities and Major PlayersThe increasing adoption of automotive paints and coatings, due to their accelerating growth in the automotive and construction markets across the world, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the global automotive paints and coatings market. Some of the major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product development, include:BASF SEBayerCabot Corp.Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.PPG IndustriesThe Valspar Corp. Introduction1.1 Description1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Scope of the Report2. Executive Summary3. Automotive Paints and Coatings Market3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services3.2.5 Degree of Competition4. Market Dynamics4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growth in the Automotive Industry4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating4.1.3 Shifting Consumer Preferences4.1.4 Improved Technological Changes4.2 Constraints4.2.1 Increasing Government Regulations4.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 Innovation in UV Technology5. Market Segmentation and Analysis5.1 Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Type of Resin5.1.1 Polyurethane5.1.2 Epoxy5.1.3 Acrylic5.1.4 Others5.2 By Technology5.2.1 Solvent-Borne5.2.2 Water-Borne5.2.3 Powder5.3 By Layer5.3.1 E-Coat5.3.2 Primer5.3.3 Base Coat5.3.4 Clear Coat6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)6.1 Asia-Pacific6.1.1 China6.1.2 India6.1.3 Japan6.1.4 South Korea6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific6.2 North America6.2.1 United States6.2.2 Canada6.2.3 Mexico6.2.4 Rest of North America6.3 Europe6.3.1 Germany6.3.2 United Kingdom6.3.3 Italy6.3.4 France6.3.5 Rest of Europe6.4 South America6.4.1 Brazil6.4.2 Argentina6.4.3 Rest of South America6.5 Middle East & Africa6.5.1 Saudi Arabia6.5.2 South Africa6.5.3 UAE6.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions7.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements7.3 Market Share Analysis7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players8. Company Profiles8.1 BASF SE8.2 Akzonobel N.V.8.3 Axalta Coating Systems8.4 Bayer8.5 Becker8.6 Bollig & Kemper8.7 Cabot Corp.8.8 Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.8.9 Eastman8.10 Feidal Coatings8.11 HMG Paints Ltd.8.12 Jotun A/S8.13 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.8.14 KCC Corp.8.15 Lord Corp.8.16 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.8.17 PPG Industries, Inc.8.18 Russian Coatings Corp.8.19 Shanghai Coatings Co. Ltd.8.20 Shanghai Kinlita8.21 The Sherwin-Williams Co.8.22 The Valspar Corp.9. Disclaimer