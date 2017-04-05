Long-term Care Software Global Market 2017: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
This report studies Long-term Care Software focuses on the top players in global market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.PUNE, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the Long-term Care Software on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
The global Long-term Care Software market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Long-term Care Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States Long-term Care Software market include AOD Software, HealthMEDX LLC, MatrixCare, Optimus EMR, Omnicell, Inc., PointClickCare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SigmaCare..
The On the basis of product, the Long-term Care Software market is primarily split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Hospital
CCRCs
Nursing Home
