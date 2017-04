Next Deneration Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at CAGR Of 32.6% According to Forecast from 2017 to 2022

Some of the key players in the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche, Philips Electronics NV

Global Next generation cancer diagnostics Industry Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market is estimated at $2.95 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% to reach $20.93 billion by 2022. Growing incidence of oncology diseases is expected to boost the demand for next generation cancer diagnostic tests market. However, lack of sufficient reimbursement policies for novel technologies and stringent regulatory procedures are the major factors that can hamper the global next generation cancer diagnostics market growth over the forecast period. The largest segment of the global market for next generation cancer diagnostics is Blood-born cancers. Asia Pacific is likely to be one of the fastest growing regions of this sector and is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate. A largely untouched market base which has exhibited technological advancements in healthcare research during the past decade is responsible for rapid growth in this region.Some of the key players in the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche, Philips Electronics NV, Perkin Elmer Inc., Novartis AG, Lab-on-a-chip, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, C.R. Bard, Inc and Abbot. Cancer Type Covered:• Lung Cancer• Colorectal Cancer• Cervical Cancer• Breast Cancer• Other Cancer TypesFunctions Covered:• Therapeutic Monitoring• Risk analysis• Prognostics diagnosis• Companion Diagnostics• Cancer ScreeningTechnologies Covered:• Platform-Based Diagnosticso Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)o Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)o Microarrayso In Situ Hybridization (ISH)o Immunohistochemistry (IHC)o Flow Cytometryo Other Technologies• Instrument-Basedo Diagnostic Imagingo Ultrasoundo Mammography• BiopsiesWhat our report offers:- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementsSome Major Points from Table of content:1 Executive Summary2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End User Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalryContinued…..