TurbineAero, Inc. Announces Steven Foust, Senior Vice President of Operations.
TurbineAero is pleased to announce and welcome Steven Foust as its Senior Vice President of Operations. Steven will lead all North American operations and day to day product line activities for TurbineAero including the Company’s APU MRO facility, TurbineAero Repair, in Chandler, AZ, as well as its component repair and specialty processes facilities in Tempe and Chandler, AZ.
Steven joins TurbineAero from Honeywell Aerospace, where he led the Americas avionics aftermarket center, consisting of eight facilities across North America. Prior to that, Steven led Honeywell’s largest MRO business at its Phoenix, AZ Sky Harbor facility consisting of over 700 employees. This nearly $1B business focused on MRO of commercial and military APU’s, propulsion engines, related Line Replaceable Units (LRU’s), and machined components. While leading Sky Harbor, Steven’s leadership enabled significant operational improvements and industry-defining service level offerings for Honeywell’s global customer and partner base.
“This is an exciting time to join TurbineAero,” said Foust. “My background and experience will serve to grow TurbineAero’s global presence through offering highly competitive service offerings, along with industry leading quality, delivery, and unmatched customer intimacy. I understand customers have many choices for their MRO partner. My goal is to make TurbineAero the first choice of our industry’s leading Airlines, OEM’s and MRO’s, and to further solidify our position as the largest and most reliable independent APU MRO services company in the world.”
Steven will be based at TurbineAero’s company headquarters in Chandler, AZ. He began his aviation career 32 years ago as an aircraft structural mechanic in the United States Army. Steven’s experience also includes progressive leadership and General Manager assignments at Smiths Aerospace, GE Aviation, and Chromalloy Gas Turbine. In 2005, he retired from the United States Army Reserve with more than 20 years of total service. Steven has an MBA from Tarleton State University, a bachelor’s degree in business management from Liberty University, and is six-sigma green belt certified.
“We are honored to have Steven join us as our new Senior Vice President of Operations,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer at TurbineAero. “Steven’s track record of building world-class MRO service organizations at Honeywell and GE, perfectly positions him to accelerate TurbineAero’s global APU MRO services offerings to be the best in the industry.”
About TurbineAero, Inc.
TurbineAero was created to become the most comprehensive, flexible, and customer-focused APU MRO Services company in the world. As the largest independent APU MRO globally, TurbineAero repairs, sells, leases, tests, and certifies APU and related parts accessories. TurbineAero currently has four locations, three business units are located near Phoenix, AZ and the fourth is just outside of Bangkok, Thailand.
