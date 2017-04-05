Global direct marketing services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global direct marketing services market is earned at USD 5098 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5907 million by the end of 2022PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
In this report, the global direct marketing services market is earned at USD 5098 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5907 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Direct Marketing Services market include
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB, Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi, Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro, Leo Burnett
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1101381-global-direct-marketing-services-market-research-report-2017
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Direct Marketing Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other regions
On the basis of product, the Direct Marketing Services market is primarily split into
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Email marketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1101381-global-direct-marketing-services-market-research-report-2017
Table of Contents
1 Direct Marketing Services Market Overview 1
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct Marketing Services 1
1.2 Direct Marketing Services Segment by Types (Product Category) 2
1.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016 2
1.2.2 Direct Mail 3
1.2.3 Telemarketing 3
1.2.4 Email Marketing 3
1.2.5 Text (SMS) Marketing 4
1.2.6 Social Media Marketing 5
1.2.7 Direct Selling 5
1.3 Global Direct Marketing Services Segment by Applications 6
1.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 6
1.3.2 Business to Business 6
1.3.3 Business to Government 7
1.3.4 Business to Consumers 7
1.4 Global Direct Marketing Services Market by Regions (2012-2022) 8
1.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 8
1.4.2 United States Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9
1.4.3 China Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 9
1.4.4 Europe Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 10
1.4.5 Japan Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11
1.4.6 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 11
1.5 Global Market Size of Direct Marketing Services (2012-2022) 12
…..
7 Global Direct Marketing Services Vendors Profiles/Analysis 31
7.1 Rapp 31
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 31
7.1.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 32
7.1.3 Rapp Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 33
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 34
7.2 Epsilon 34
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 35
7.2.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 35
7.2.3 Epsilon Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 37
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 38
7.3 Wunderman 39
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 39
7.3.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 40
7.3.3 Wunderman Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 42
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 43
7.4 FCB 44
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 44
7.4.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 45
7.4.3 FCB Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 46
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 47
7.5 Acxiom 47
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 48
7.5.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 48
7.5.3 Acxiom Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 49
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 50
7.6 Harte-Hanks Direct 50
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 51
7.6.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 51
7.6.3 Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 52
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 53
7.7 OgilvyOne 53
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 54
7.7.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 54
7.7.3 OgilvyOne Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 55
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 56
7.8 Merkle 56
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 57
7.8.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 57
7.8.3 Merkle Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 58
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 59
7.9 Harland Clarke Corp 60
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 60
7.9.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 60
7.9.3 Harland Clarke Corp Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 61
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 62
7.10 MRM//McCann 63
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 63
7.10.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 63
7.10.3 MRM//McCann Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 66
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 67
7.11 DigitasLBi 67
7.11.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 68
7.11.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 68
7.11.3 DigitasLBi Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 69
7.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70
7.12 Aimia 70
7.12.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 71
7.12.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 71
7.12.3 Aimia Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 71
7.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 72
7.13 SourceLink 73
7.13.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 73
7.13.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 73
7.13.3 Source LinkDirect Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 74
7.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75
7.14 BBDO 75
7.14.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 76
7.14.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 76
7.14.3 BBDO Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 77
7.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1101381
Continued....
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here