Global direct marketing services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global direct marketing services market is earned at USD 5098 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5907 million by the end of 2022

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 5, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SummaryIn this report, the global direct marketing services market is earned at USD 5098 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5907 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2016 and 2022.The major players in global Direct Marketing Services market includeRappEpsilonWundermanFCB, AcxiomHarte-Hanks DirectOgilvyOneMerkleHarland Clarke CorpMRM//McCannDigitasLBi, AimiaSourceLinkBBDOSapientNitro, Leo BurnettRequest For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1101381-global-direct-marketing-services-market-research-report-2017 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Direct Marketing Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringUnited StatesEuropeChinaJapanSouth KoreaOther regionsOn the basis of product, the Direct Marketing Services market is primarily split intoDirect mailTelemarketingEmail marketingText (SMS) marketingHandoutsSocial media marketingDirect sellingOthersOn the basis on the end users/applications, this report coversBusiness to BusinessBusiness to GovernmentBusiness to ConsumersOthersComplete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1101381-global-direct-marketing-services-market-research-report-2017 Table of Contents1 Direct Marketing Services Market Overview 11.1 Product Overview and Scope of Direct Marketing Services 11.2 Direct Marketing Services Segment by Types (Product Category) 21.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016 21.2.2 Direct Mail 31.2.3 Telemarketing 31.2.4 Email Marketing 31.2.5 Text (SMS) Marketing 41.2.6 Social Media Marketing 51.2.7 Direct Selling 51.3 Global Direct Marketing Services Segment by Applications 61.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 61.3.2 Business to Business 61.3.3 Business to Government 71.3.4 Business to Consumers 71.4 Global Direct Marketing Services Market by Regions (2012-2022) 81.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022) 81.4.2 United States Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 91.4.3 China Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 91.4.4 Europe Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 101.4.5 Japan Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 111.4.6 South Korea Direct Marketing Services Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 111.5 Global Market Size of Direct Marketing Services (2012-2022) 12…..7 Global Direct Marketing Services Vendors Profiles/Analysis 317.1 Rapp 317.1.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 317.1.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 327.1.3 Rapp Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 337.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 347.2 Epsilon 347.2.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 357.2.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 357.2.3 Epsilon Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 377.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 387.3 Wunderman 397.3.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 397.3.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 407.3.3 Wunderman Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 427.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 437.4 FCB 447.4.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 447.4.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 457.4.3 FCB Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 467.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 477.5 Acxiom 477.5.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 487.5.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 487.5.3 Acxiom Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 497.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 507.6 Harte-Hanks Direct 507.6.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 517.6.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 517.6.3 Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 527.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 537.7 OgilvyOne 537.7.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 547.7.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 547.7.3 OgilvyOne Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 557.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 567.8 Merkle 567.8.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 577.8.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 577.8.3 Merkle Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 587.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 597.9 Harland Clarke Corp 607.9.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 607.9.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 607.9.3 Harland Clarke Corp Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 617.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 627.10 MRM//McCann 637.10.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 637.10.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 637.10.3 MRM//McCann Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 667.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 677.11 DigitasLBi 677.11.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 687.11.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 687.11.3 DigitasLBi Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 697.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 707.12 Aimia 707.12.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 717.12.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 717.12.3 Aimia Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 717.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 727.13 SourceLink 737.13.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 737.13.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 737.13.3 Source LinkDirect Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 747.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 757.14 BBDO 757.14.1 Company Basic Information, Head Office, Service Area and Its Competitors 767.14.2 Direct Marketing Services Information 767.14.3 BBDO Direct Marketing Services Revenue (M $) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017) 777.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1101381 Continued....