How to say goodbye when you can’t think straight
Losing someone you love causes 'grief brain' – a cluster of symptoms that affect your ability to function normally and focus on day-to-day tasks.
Losing someone you love causes 'grief brain' – a cluster of symptoms that affect your ability to function normally and focus on day-to-day tasks. Behavior can include accidentally leaving your keys in the fridge or putting a hot chicken away in the pantry.
Grief expert and author Helen Fitzgerald says forgetfulness, disorganisation and inability to concentrate and retain information, and lack of motivation are some of the characteristics of grief.
The toughest thing for someone suffering from grief brain is that during the period they are least able to deal with complex logistical tasks, they will be hit with a raft of demands – from speaking to lawyers to organising a funeral.
Matt Sandford from farewellserices.com.au said a funeral is an event that in many ways is as complex to organise as a wedding. But unlike a wedding, families have just days not months or years to pull everything together.
“This is the last collective celebration of that person’s life, so families want it to be every bit as special as a wedding or any other major event,” Sandford said.
“There’s so much to think about. People may be flying in, guests may have mobility issues, there are legal implications and paperwork to deal with, people are upset and stressed – and, on top of everything, the person most devastated by the loss is likely the person most responsible for organising it all
Sandford said it is important for people not to put too much pressure on themselves.
A study of 75,000 Danish companies two years before and after the CEO had experienced a family death showed that financial performance declined 21.4% after the loss of a child, 14.7% after the death of a spouse and about 8% after the loss of a parent or other family member.
“If people are not coping with their everyday workloads, why should we expect them to manage a sudden influx of really difficult tasks on top of all their usual life demands?” Sandford said.
“This is why we’ve created Farewell Services It takes away one of the more complicated parts of organising a funeral and automates it for you, so you don’t have to think about it when your brain is already buzzing with other things.”
Sandford said Farewell Services allows the user to quickly and easily create a beautiful order of service booklet in three simple steps.
“You just choose your design from a variety of professionally designed options; customise it with your own text and images to make it unique to your loved one; and then place your order – we take care of the rest,” Sandford said.
“It takes the stress away from planning a loved one’s funeral and the booklet then forms a really lovely keepsake that your family and friends can hold on to as a treasured memory.”
Farewell Services is currently available in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth. The service will be expanding to the rest of Australia throughout 2017.
[1] Study conducted in 2007 by three finance professors (Morten Bennedsen of the Copenhagen Business
School, Francisco Pérez-González of the University of Texas and Daniel Wolfenzon of New York University)
