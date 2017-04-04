International peak performance firm Platinum Performance Global expands operations into Dallas/Fort Worth-area
recently expanded operations by establishing its headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.
The company offers high-quality live presentations, training and development, consultations,
and event production services to an array of international and national firms, educational
institutions, associations, and individuals.
“Many of us have heard that everything is bigger and better in Texas,” says Delatorro L.
McNeal, II, president and CEO of Platinum Performance Global, LLC. “Our company is
committed to helping people and organizations perform their best. We are happy to join a
corporate community filled with some of the nation’s biggest and best firms. We look forward to
connecting and serving them with our suite of services.”
PPG delivers presentations and keynotes, distributes multimedia content and produces live
events that attract hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. In an effort to contribute to
the Texas economy, the firm is relocating its signature events to the Lone Star State.
The relocated PPG live events include:
1) The inaugural Anointed for Business Conference: Let Your Light So Shine!, an
edgy, relevant, cutting-edge faith-based business conference aimed at helping
attendees crystalize, evangelize, maximize, and monetize their God assignment. PPG
CEO McNeal headlines a stellar faculty that includes best-selling authors Simon T.
Bailey and Myron Golden, among others. The three-day event is scheduled for May 5 -
7, and is expected to attract hundreds of registrants. Find out more at
www.Anointed4Business.com.
2) The Full Throttle Experience (FTX), a four-day multicultural live immersion experience
that is totally focused on helping participants implement their ideas and take ownership
of their dreams. The conference always features world-class authors and experts
delivering best practices and cutting-edge strategies to audiences. The event is
scheduled for the fall season. Find out more information at
www.FullThrottleExperience.com.
3) PPG also produces more intimate year-round programming that includes the Crush the
Stage Live!, a power-packed communications boot camp and Business Boot Camp,
an intense three-day business empowerment and economic development workshop.
Find out more information at www.CrushTheStageLive.com.
PPG CEO Delatorro L. McNeal is available for speaking and media opportunities. McNeal is a
credentialed expert and best-selling author. He can comment peak performance business
growth, customer service, communications, and more. For more information, contact Zach
Rinkins at 786-391-7206 or news@Delatorro.com.
ABOUT PLATINUM PERFORMANCE GLOBAL, LLC
What do Raymond James, Johnson & Johnson, and J.P. Morgan have in common? They’ve
hired Platinum Performance Global (PPG) to help them cultivate higher performing cultures and
grow to the next level. Fortune 500 firms, colleges and universities, associations, and individuals
have depended on the Dallas-based firm to deliver valuable insights that help realize platinum
productivity and experience lasting performance beyond gold. Whether it’s the team morale
boosting “Getting More Done and Having More Fun;” the life-changing personal development
presentation “Mastering the Building Blocks of Explosive Sales,” or the profit-exploding “How to
Better Your Best and Top Yourself Consistently,” the PPG team offers solutions, curriculums,
and consultations that elevate company standards from gold to platinum. Find out more at
www.PlatinumPerformancelGobal.com
ABOUT DELATORRO L. MCNEAL, II, M.S.
Most recently named one of the best speakers in the world, Delatorro L. McNeal, II, M.S., CSP,
has been transforming the lives of people from all walks of life for nearly two decades both
internationally and in 49 of the 50 United States. McNeal is a noted author, peak performance
expert, and host of the Keynote reality TV series. He has been featured on national and
worldwide television networks like FOX, ABC, NBC, BET, TBN, Daystar, and Oxygen, as well as
syndicated radio shows all across America. Find out more at www.Delatorro.com
Delatorro L. McNeal, II, M.S., C.S.P.