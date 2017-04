International peak performance firm Platinum Performance Global expands operations into Dallas/Fort Worth-area

McNeal empowering and thrilling another his corporate audience.

DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A., April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS- Platinum Performance Global, LLC, (PPG) an international peak performance firm,recently expanded operations by establishing its headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.The company offers high-quality live presentations, training and development, consultations,and event production services to an array of international and national firms, educationalinstitutions, associations, and individuals.“Many of us have heard that everything is bigger and better in Texas,” says Delatorro L.McNeal, II, president and CEO of Platinum Performance Global, LLC. “Our company iscommitted to helping people and organizations perform their best. We are happy to join acorporate community filled with some of the nation’s biggest and best firms. We look forward toconnecting and serving them with our suite of services.”PPG delivers presentations and keynotes, distributes multimedia content and produces liveevents that attract hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. In an effort to contribute tothe Texas economy, the firm is relocating its signature events to the Lone Star State.The relocated PPG live events include:1) The inaugural Anointed for Business Conference: Let Your Light So Shine!, anedgy, relevant, cutting-edge faith-based business conference aimed at helpingattendees crystalize, evangelize, maximize, and monetize their God assignment. PPGCEO McNeal headlines a stellar faculty that includes best-selling authors Simon T.Bailey and Myron Golden, among others. The three-day event is scheduled for May 5 -7, and is expected to attract hundreds of registrants. Find out more at2) The Full Throttle Experience (FTX), a four-day multicultural live immersion experiencethat is totally focused on helping participants implement their ideas and take ownershipof their dreams. The conference always features world-class authors and expertsdelivering best practices and cutting-edge strategies to audiences. The event isscheduled for the fall season. Find out more information at3) PPG also produces more intimate year-round programming that includes the Crush theStage Live!, a power-packed communications boot camp and Business Boot Camp,an intense three-day business empowerment and economic development workshop.Find out more information at www.CrushTheStageLive.com PPG CEO Delatorro L. McNeal is available for speaking and media opportunities. McNeal is acredentialed expert and best-selling author. He can comment peak performance businessgrowth, customer service, communications, and more. For more information, contact ZachRinkins at 786-391-7206 or news@Delatorro.com.***ABOUT PLATINUM PERFORMANCE GLOBAL, LLCWhat do Raymond James, Johnson & Johnson, and J.P. Morgan have in common? They’vehired Platinum Performance Global (PPG) to help them cultivate higher performing cultures andgrow to the next level. Fortune 500 firms, colleges and universities, associations, and individualshave depended on the Dallas-based firm to deliver valuable insights that help realize platinumproductivity and experience lasting performance beyond gold. Whether it’s the team moraleboosting “Getting More Done and Having More Fun;” the life-changing personal developmentpresentation “Mastering the Building Blocks of Explosive Sales,” or the profit-exploding “How toBetter Your Best and Top Yourself Consistently,” the PPG team offers solutions, curriculums,and consultations that elevate company standards from gold to platinum. Find out more atABOUT DELATORRO L. MCNEAL, II , M.S.Most recently named one of the best speakers in the world, Delatorro L. McNeal, II, M.S., CSP,has been transforming the lives of people from all walks of life for nearly two decades bothinternationally and in 49 of the 50 United States. McNeal is a noted author, peak performanceexpert, and host of the Keynote reality TV series. He has been featured on national andworldwide television networks like FOX, ABC, NBC, BET, TBN, Daystar, and Oxygen, as well assyndicated radio shows all across America. Find out more at www.Delatorro.com

