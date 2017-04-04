How to choose the right Wheel Service Equipment for your Garage

Your Garage Equipment Supplier

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years of service, North American Auto Equipment is the leading name in automotive wheel service equipment. With our wide selection of wheel balancers, tire changers and rim straighteners, we offer a full array of machines and parts to make an auto-repair garage complete.

Some of the benefits of working with us include:

• Great Prices. Machines and parts in the North American Auto Equipment catalog are sold at reasonable prices. In fact, our high-tech machines are sold at prices you're unlikely to see elsewhere.

• Quality. Low prices are only one of the benefits of buying from North American Auto Equipment. Product quality is our main objective because we want you to provide excellent auto service for people who bring their cars into your garage.

• Value. At North American Auto Equipment, we pride ourselves on offering the best industry customer service. We offer a full factory direct warranty on all new products sold in our catalog.

• Specials Offers from North American Auto Equipment. To further serve our customers, we do special offers on select items from time to time in our catalog, so it's good to check back on a periodic basis.

You’ll find:

o Shipping Included on most items. Orders shipped within the continental (lower 48) United States.

o FREE - 2-Piece Light Truck Cone Set. Several combo packages in our catalog are sold with a free, two-piece Light Truck Cone Set — a $199.00 Value!

o FREE - Plastic Mount / Demount Head. When you purchase a combo Package, you'll also receive a plastic mount / demount head — a $99.00 Value!

Wheel Service Equipment You’ll Find When You Buy From Us:

1. Rim Straighteners

A rim straightener machine could help you save numerous rims that would otherwise need to be discarded. As such, it's one of the more money-saving wheel straightening machine type.

On a lot of wheels, you'll often find that the rims are dented, cracked or even squeezed into the shape of ovals. For obvious reasons, such problems must be rectified to maintain proper wheel balance. Therefore, every auto repair facility should have an automotive rim straightener to prevent such problems.

2. Tire Changers

An automotive tire changer can make auto work and maintenance a whole lot easier and more efficient. With today's technology, tire changers are more accessible than ever, as they feature capacities such as 13" - 26" rim clamping and 145 psi operating pressure.

Products Available

A vast range of products are always offered in the North American Auto Equipment catalog, whether you need a heavy-duty tire changer or a wheel balancer. We carry:

• Semi Automatic Tire Changers. One of the most widely favored machines for changing tires is TC-950 - Semi Automatic Tire Changer. With an optimal bead ballast and a capacity for 26" rims, the changer works for the majority of road tires. The TC-950 sells for $1,294.00.

• Fully Automatic Tire Changers. For a somewhat more advanced tire-changing option, the TC-950.2 - Fully Automatic Tire Changer with Dual Assist Arms contains all the functions of the 950, but with dual pneumatic assist arms. Equipped to handle wide and low profile tires in addition to flats, the TC-950.2 sells for $2,094.00.

• Heavy-Duty Tire Changers. For tire changing of a more heavy-duty nature, the TC-650 - Heavy Duty Tire Changer takes the process to another level. Designed to handle large tires, the 650 is optimized for a range of commercial and industrial vehicles, from buses and trucks to various types of rolling stock. With features that include a wireless remote, crow bar and bead press clamp, the TC-650 sells for $4,698.00.

Additional Accessories and Parts

In addition to car tire changer devices, various alignment products are also sold in our catalog, such as:

• Motorcycle Adapters & ATV Adapters. In the maintenance shop, motorcycles and ATV's require different equipment than cars and larger vehicles.

• Single and Dual Assist Arms. Tire work can be exhausting without the proper machinery in place to help you along with the job. With the TC-950.2 - Fully Automatic Tire Changer With Dual Assist Arms, things become easier and relatively stress-free. Equipped to handle tires in a range of different sizes and conditions, the unit features dual pneumatic arms and a powerful bead blast. The TC-950.2 sells for $2,094.00.. Wheel Balancers

3. Wheel Balancers:

The car wheel balancer is made today in a variety of forms, from electronic and digital to video based.

• Electronic Wheel Balancer. Today's automotive tire balancer is equipped with features that make balancing easier. As such, the majority of new balancers operate electronically.

• Electronic Truck Wheel Balancer. To balance aluminum wheels on a range of vehicles, it takes an electronic wheel balancer that can fit in a reasonably sized work facility.

• Digital Wheel Balancer. An automotive wheel straightening machine should allow for more convenient balancing work in locations of all sizes.

• Digital Mobile Wheel Balancer. With a digital wheel balancer, the task of wheel balancing can be taken to a more convenient, high-tech level.

Additional Accessories and Parts

In addition to digital and video balancer units, further products in our catalog make it easier to work with motorcycles, including:

• Wheel Balancer Motorcycle Adapter. The balancing and treatment of motorcycle wheels can be done with the same machine used for cars and trucks, as long as there's an adaptor. With TC-490 - Tire Changer with Motorcycle Adapters motorcycle rims can be handled as easily as rims on larger vehicles. The TC-490 sells for $1,049.00.

• Light Truck Cone Set. For added balance on light trucks, it's often necessary to equip the wheels with cone sets, which are made to fit most medium-duty trucks. Thankfully, several of the combo packages sold by North American Auto Equipment include a free Two-Piece Light Truck Cone Set — a $199.00 Value.

Combo Package Promotions are also available at discounted prices!

