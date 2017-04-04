Masters Champion Danny Willett Unveils HICKIES Lacing System Signature Line
2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett speaks with Marty Hackel prior to 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National and launch of his Signature Line
Willett has been a key adopter of the groundbreaking product, embraced by style influencers, athletes, and those seeking shoelace alternatives. As an official member of Team HICKIES, Willett will again be wearing the HICKIES Lacing System when he tees off at this year’s Masters Tournament.
"I put HICKIES laces in my golf shoes and won the first week. They give the shoes a clean look, the stability is great, and the elasticity provides comfort for a full eighteen holes,” said Willett.
HICKIES will pre-release the Danny Willett Signature Line to its subscriber base on April 6 in limited quantities. The line will officially debut throughout the HICKIES’ wholesale network in late spring.
About HICKIES, Inc.
HICKIES, Inc. is a global footwear accessories brand focused on performance, innovation and design. The company’s flagship product, the HICKIES® Lacing System, is made from thermoplastic elastomer that flexes with the foot’s movement while providing fit and stability. It adds the benefit of adaptive fit and tension control to any shoe due to it’s sleek, no-tie, modular design. The result is simple: streamlined shoes that are at once more comfortable, secure and easy to slip on and off. Current collections include HICKIES® Athletic, HICKIES® Metallic, and HICKIES® Kids. As the leading pioneer in rethinking traditional lacing, the HICKIES® Lacing Systems are sold worldwide in 43 countries with 2 million units sold. HICKIES, Inc. products have received Red Dot and GOOD Design Awards. Hickies.com
