Itek Energy Partners with Tigo to Offer the First US-Made Smart PV Module
Itek Energy announces the launch of the Itek Smart Module, integrating the unique Tigo® TS4 platform with Itek's high-quality solar module.BELLINGHAM, WA, USA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itek Energy, a US founded and owned solar module manufacturing company, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based Tigo® to bring a US-manufactured smart module to the solar photovoltaic (PV) market.
The Itek Smart Module utilizes Tigo’s unique TS4 platform to offer more flexibility and better value to its solar customers. By integrating Tigo’s Flex MLPE optimizers with Itek’s high-efficiency PV modules, system owners can choose from five options to meet the needs of projects at different price points. The universal base of Tigo’s Flex MLPE optimizer can interface with all five functional covers, making it simple to design or upgrade an array to match a specific site’s challenges. Itek’s Smart Modules also benefit from Tigo’s exclusive UL-Certified compliance with NEC 2014 & 2017 Rapid Shutdown requirements.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this exceptional product to consumers who are looking for a quality US-made solar module integrating the latest optimization technology,” says Itek’s founder and CEO, John Flanagan. “We’ve partnered with a company that shares our values of customer service and quality workmanship, and we are excited to share our Smart Module with the solar market.”
“Tigo’s partnerships with tier 1 solar companies like Itek enable us to offer our customers the best value for US-made solar panels with our Flex MLPE selective deployment solution,” says Zvi Alon, CEO of Tigo. “Together, we will continue to increase the value and improve our customers’ benefits through this new integration with Itek’s Smart Modules.”
Combined with Tigo’s TS4 platform, the Itek Smart Module allows for selective deployment, so system owners can maximize their site’s energy harvest while only paying for the functionality that their systems will actually need. Itek Smart Modules are compatible with most modern string inverters on the market. For installers, integrating optimization into the module reduces the overall cost of installing optimization. In addition, optimization makes solar harvest possible in areas that would otherwise not be suitable, expanding the potential solar market.
Itek is now accepting orders for the Itek Smart Module. Contact us at orders@itekenergy.com or call us at (360) 647-9531.
About Itek Energy:
Itek is a fast-growing American solar manufacturer with factories in Bellingham, Washington and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Itek takes pride in providing the world with high-quality, assembled-in-America solar modules with an exemplary reliability record. Itek’s experienced team of engineers, operators, and management share a passion for solar energy and are committed to making a positive impact, from following sustainability best practices in their own facilities to empowering underprivileged communities with access to clean solar energy. www.itekenergy.com
About Tigo
Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Learn more at www.tigoenergy.com.
Media Contact for Tigo:
Tiffany Douglass, Marketing
408.402.0802 x 430
marketing@tigoenergy.com
Kathryn Heltsley
Itek Energy, LLC
360-647-931
email us here