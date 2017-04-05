Seeking Donations for Mural Restoration Project
The Black Madonna and Child
The PAOCC Brotherhood Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Black Madonna and Child Mural Seeking Donations for Mural Restoration Project
The Shrine of the Black Madonna’s late Presiding Bishop Albert B. Cleage, AKA, Jaramogi Abebe Agyeman, of The Pan African Christian Church, commissioned Glanton Dowdell, a renown local artist, to paint the Black Madonna and Child chancel Mural which we unveiled Easter Sunday in April 1967.
In April 2017, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the iconic Black Madonna and Child Chancel Mural. Mr. Ken Kratz of the Museum and Conservation Services in Detroit performed an up-to-date inspection on the mural and discovered, not before seen, water damage to this iconic painting. He determined that the Mural needs to be restored very soon to prevent irreparable damage to the painting.
The Mural has been an inspiration, not only to members of the Shrine, but also to African people nationally and internationally. Creating in all of us a renewed sense of self and a greater sense of who we are as a people-people of the world. We feel a sense of great loss with damage to the Black Madonna and Child Mural.
The PAOCC Brotherhood, the church’s men’s group, decided that something need to be done something quickly to save the painting. Spear-headed by Brother Tommy (Oji) Hines, the Black Madonna Fundraising Campaign seeks to generate funds to repair and restore the mural to its original beauty, charm, glory and to preserve the spiritual meaning of it to African people everywhere.
Please donate to the Mural Restoration Project. The work will be done by the Museum and Conservation Services, which has assisted the Detroit Institute of Arts, among others. Any excess funds raised will go toward maintenance of the mural and the surrounding pulpit area. No funds will go towards administration. The Brotherhood members are uncompensated volunteers. All you give will go directly to the church! Whatever you give is greatly appreciated. To submit your donation of $5.00, $10.00 to $100.00 to $250.00 or more. Please copy and paste the link below in your browser;
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=UBC9NABSB8942.
For more information about the celebration copy and paste: http://www.theyearofrestoration.org/Black-Madonna-50.html
Kojo Darden
D & D Enterprises Group LLC
3136497994
email us here