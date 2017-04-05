Huemor Wins Four Horizon Interactive Awards Across Four Different Categories

Web Design Agency is Recognized for its Excellence in Interactive Media Production

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Island web design agency Huemor has landed multiple spots on the winners list of the 15th annual Horizon Interactive Awards, an international competition that recognizes, promotes and awards the best websites, videos, online advertising, print media, and mobile applications. In addition, the agency has been placed on the 2016 Distinguished Agency List.

Huemor’s four awards stem from the recent redesign of huemor.rocks and the redesign of rugandhome.com. Huemor’s own website wins Best in Category in Self Promotion/Portfolio, Gold in Corporate & B2B and Gold in Responsive/Mobile Design, while Rug & Home wins Gold for E-commerce/Shopping.

Each website is judged on its combination of a clean design and friendly user-experience, its creativity and the execution of ideas, its use of technically modern solutions, the message being communicated, and its overall effectiveness.

“Our team works really hard, and genuinely cares about what they're working on. These accolades are a testament to that hard work,” expresses Jeff Gapinski, Co-Founder and CCO of Huemor.

The project teams see every win as an encouragement to set the bar even higher for projects to come. The case study for Rug & Home can be seen at https://huemor.rocks/work/rug-home/.

In its fifth year of business, Huemor continues to grow as an award-winning agency whose work sells, persuades, and inspires.