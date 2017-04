ANA, HPNA issue Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care

Organizations support belief that seriously ill & injured patients, families, & communities should receive quality palliative care in all care settings

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017

AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION AND HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE NURSES ASSOCIATION CALL FOR PALLIATIVE CARE IN EVERY SETTING

SILVER SPRING, MD – The American Nurses Association (ANA) and Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) have partnered to issue the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care. This Call for Action supports the belief that seriously ill and injured patients, families, and communities should receive quality palliative care in all care settings.

"Every nurse should have the knowledge and ability to facilitate healing and alleviate suffering through the delivery of safe, quality, and holistic person-centered primary palliative care." said ANA President Pamela F. Cipriano, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. "Nurses within the palliative care specialty may practice in designated palliative and hospice teams – our call is for all nurses to take action to transform palliative care across all specialties and care settings."

In January 2016, ANA and HPNA convened the Palliative and Hospice Nursing Professional Issues Panel. This panel was tasked with completing an environmental assessment, examining palliative care nursing within today's health care system, and identifying steps and strategies for nurses to lead and transform palliative care. After five focus areas were identified for examination, the Call for Action was drafted and widely disseminated for public comment.

The results of the comment period yielded extensive feedback and additional resources that aided in the document's completion. The Call for Action, which has been reviewed and approved by members of the ANA and HPNA Boards of Directors, outlines twelve key recommendations. These recommendations support the conclusion of the Call for Action and outline the steps necessary to achieve quality primary palliative nursing, regardless of setting.

"This call to action is the blueprint for America's 3.6 million nurses to transform the care and culture of serious illness, by sharing a common framework for the delivery of primary palliative nursing care to all patients and families, whenever and wherever they need it," said HPNA CEO Sally Welsh, MSN, RN, NEA- BC. "Now it is up to all nurses to take action."

Nurses are encouraged to lead and transform palliative care in practice, education, administration, policy, and research. To learn more about the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care, visit http://nursingworld.org/CallforAction-NursesLeadTransformPalliativeCare

ABOUT ANA
The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 3.6 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all.

ABOUT HPNA
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses. HPNA has over 11,500 members and 50 chapters nationally. HPNA works together with the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Foundation to promote our mission, to advance expert care in serious illness, and our vision, to transform the care and culture of serious illness.