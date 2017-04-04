ANA, HPNA issue Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care
April 4, 2017
AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION AND HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE NURSES ASSOCIATION CALL FOR PALLIATIVE CARE IN EVERY SETTING
SILVER SPRING, MD –The American Nurses Association (ANA) and Hospice & Palliative Nurses
Association (HPNA) have partnered to issue the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform
Palliative Care. This Call for Action supports the belief that seriously ill and injured patients,
families, and communities should receive quality palliative care in all care settings.
“Every nurse should have the knowledge and ability to facilitate healing and alleviate suffering
through the delivery of safe, quality, and holistic person-centered primary palliative care.” said
ANA President Pamela F. Cipriano, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “Nurses within the palliative care
specialty may practice in designated palliative and hospice teams – our call is for all nurses to
take action to transform palliative care across all specialties and care settings.”
In January 2016, ANA and HPNA convened the Palliative and Hospice Nursing Professional Issues
Panel. This panel was tasked with completing an environmental assessment, examining palliative care
nursing within today’s health care system, and identifying steps and strategies for nurses to lead
and transform palliative care. After five focus areas were identified for examination, the Call for
Action was drafted and widely disseminated for public comment.
The results of the comment period yielded extensive feedback and additional resources that aided in
the document’s completion. The Call for Action, which has been reviewed and approved by members of
the ANA and HPNA Boards of Directors, outlines twelve key recommendations. These recommendations
support the conclusion of the Call for Action and outline the steps necessary to achieve quality
primary palliative nursing, regardless of setting.
“This call to action is the blueprint for America’s 3.6 million nurses to transform the care and
culture of serious illness, by sharing a common framework for the delivery of primary palliative
nursing care to all patients and families, whenever and wherever they need it,” said HPNA CEO Sally
Welsh, MSN, RN, NEA- BC. “Now it is up to all nurses to take action.”
Nurses are encouraged to lead and transform palliative care in practice, education, administration,
policy, and research. To learn more about the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative
Care, visit http://nursingworld.org/CallforAction-NursesLeadTransformPalliativeCare.
ABOUT ANA
The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the
nation's 3.6 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high
standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health
and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA
is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit
www.nursingworld.org.
ABOUT HPNA
The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national
professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes
hospice and palliative nurses. HPNA has over 11,500 members and 50 chapters nationally. HPNA works
together with the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center and the Hospice and Palliative Nurses
Foundation to promote our mission, to advance expert care in serious illness, and our vision, to
transform the care and culture of serious illness. Visit http://hpna.advancingexpertcare.org to
learn more.
