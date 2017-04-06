Marketing Consultant and Services Provider, MarketCrest Hires Graphic Design and Promotions Coordinator, Hayden Smith
The firm provides marketing consultation and services that include website, SEO, PPC and social media management to businesses across the U.S. The past few years have been fruitful and fun for the McKinney, TX Marketing Agency.
To support increased demand for content and web work, the firm hired a new Graphic Design and Promotions Coordinator.
Hayden Smith, the Coordinator, graduated from Texas Tech in December 2016 with a Bachelors of Arts in Advertising and has recently moved back to North Texas to start his career.
“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to being an integral part of the MarketCrest team and delighting our clients,” said Smith.
His role includes copy and web design, email, social media management, advertising and promotions.
“We’re excited to add Hayden to the team! He’s going to be an asset and our clients are going to love his work.,” said MarketCrest CEO, Scott Berry.
MarketCrest, LLC is a full-service marketing firm focused exclusively on Marketing Consulting & Services that drive revenue growth. Simply, we exist to help our clients compete and grow… and we expect to be held accountable for their improved performance.
Rachel Thomas
MarketCrest
2142058128
email us here