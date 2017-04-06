Beyond Organic, Beyond Extra Virgin Conference High Phenolic EVOO Health Benefits
The latest olive oil research on health benefits, agroecology olive grove management, marketing and agrotourism for olive growers and stakeholdersAGLANTZIA, NICOSIA , CYPRUS, April 6, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicosia, Cyprus
Location: University of Cyprus, Leventis Auditorium
May 6-7 2017 admission FREE RSVP
The aim of the conference is to bring together internationally renowned scientists, olive growers, marketers, and entrepreneurs to inform the olive oil industry stakeholders in Cyprus of current scientific developments for production and international marketing opportunities. This will be an information rich symposium offering practical advice on how olive growers can achieve higher prices by producing higher phenolic olive oil and marketing and exporting it more effectively. This will include strategies for tapping into the agrotourism trend for travel to Cyprus.
“Beyond Organic – Beyond Extra Virgin” Agroecology and high phenolic EVOO on May 6-7 2017 at the Leventis B108 auditorium at the University of Cyprus is organized by Aristoleo Ltd. based in Nicosia.
Aristoleo Ltd. along with LARNACA & FAMAGUSTA DISTRICTS DEVEPOPMENT AGENCY are key partners in the 3 year 5 country ARISTOIL Interreg MED Project representing Cyprus. The goal of the ARISTOIL program is to reinforce the Mediterranean olive oil sector competitiveness through the development and application of innovative production and quality control methodologies in the lab and in the field leading to the production of extra virgin olive oil with enhanced health protecting properties (as recognized by EU 432/2012 regulation).
Aristoleo will also present winners for The Aristoleo Awards 2017” competition on the first day of the conference on May 6 (see schedule). Winning entrants from Cyprus, Greece, Italy, USA and Croatia will be present for the official ceremony. Open discussion and shared experiences will be encouraged.
Aristoleo will also unveil the new Food as Medicine Olive Tours for Cyprus and Greece being organized for the next harvest season Sept-Nov 2017. The tour will give the health-conscious traveler a unique inside view to the best practices for producing this health promoting high phenolic EVOO. This will be a full gastronomic opportunity to experience what highly nutritional and health protective food tastes like. Food as Medicine Olive Tours promises to be a super nutritious, health promoting and cultural experience with lots of fun along the way for the whole family.
Aristoleo produces the patented Aristoleo Test Kit, known as a “lab in a vial’ (first prize winner at the Greece Innovates 2015 sponsored by Eurobank and SEV). The in-the-field test identifies the phenolic content of extra virgin olive oil. Aristoleo acts as an information and marketing resource to connect producers of high phenolic olive oils with health conscious consumers and distributors looking for natural sources of health protective foods.
There will be a visit to Atsas organic farm on May 7, 2017 which has implemented agroecology dry farming principals in the olive grove with great success. The Atsas olive oil set a new world record for Oleocanthal and overall phenolic concentrations in EVOO.
Guest speakers include:
Day 1: May 6, 2017
Dr. Prokopios Magiatis Univ. of Athens
Dr. Eleni Melliou Univ. of Athens
Dan Flynn of UC Davies,
John Mancini owner of Brezza Tirrena
Marie Reyes Phytolea Labs LLC research on the quality of USA supermarket tested EVOOs,
Kostas Peimanidis EUCAT SA ISO consultant and marketing strategist
George Sirigakis of Food Allergens Lab chemical and organoleptic analysis of EVOO
Nikos Sakelaropoulos owner of Bioarmonia the award winning organic high phenolic olive oil and producer of high phenolic olives.
Spyros Dafnis from Corfu “The Governor” brand, fast track to brand recognition
Athan Gadanidis Director of Aristoleo Ltd. will present the Aristoleo Awards 2017 competition awards
Day 2: May 7, 2017
Nicolas Netien of Atsas organic farm will present agroecology and olive grove management principles that he implemented. He will also lead a field Trip by coach to Atsas olive grove so everyone can experience it directly.
This conference is guaranteed to be a successful event and an excellent opportunity for the promotion of the very best Cyprus has to offer. A valuable exchange of information and networking for all the participants.
Entry is free but seating is limited so reserve your seat today.
