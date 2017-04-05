Joe Federbush, president, EVOLIO Marketing Inc.

You Know What to Measure - But How Do You Actually Measure It?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVOLIO Marketing’s Federbush to Present EXHIBITOR eTrak Online Session

EVOLIO Marketing Inc., an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will present an EXHIBITOR eTrak webinar on April 13 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Regardless of booth size and investment level, measurement has become an integral part of many companies' event marketing endeavors. This interactive, introductory-level session is designed for exhibit managers at all levels who want to learn step-by-step how to:

• Develop measurable objectives

• Determine the best research methodology

• Keep timeliness and simplicity of measurement in mind

• Understand sample size and response rates

• Develop objective-based survey questions

• Utilize RFID, video, free tools, calculators and social media

• Analyze and present results

• Make sound decisions based on research

EXHIBITOR eTrak sessions provide university-affiliated online learning for trade show and corporate event marketers. Featuring the highest-rated sessions from EXHIBITOR Conferences, the EXHIBITOR eTrak live online learning series delivers the quality learning that professionals expect from Exhibitor Media Group, the industry leader in trade show and event marketing education for 30 years.

Registration for the webinar is available now at www.exhibitoronline.com/etrak/SessionDetail.asp?date=4-13-2017.

About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO Marketing Inc. is dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences in a way that profoundly impacts their businesses and professions. EVOLIO Marketing’s exclusive portfolio of marketing solutions will evolve your brand’s entire event marketing process beginning with identifying business challenges to obtaining measurable and actionable results. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? (www.EVOLIOmarketing.com)

