Chequemates! A Prosocial Outreach Group Shunning Bad With Good
The unified effort to educate, cater and protect the weak, vulnerable and violated.HAMILTON, ONTARIO , CANADA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario - March 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Hamilton, Ontario. The year 2017, witnessed the emerging of a prosocial outreach group, created out of God's grace to educate, protect and cater to the "vulnerable to" and "violated by" groups of people oppressed by crimes purported by the use of counterfeit cheques. With the laid down working system and strategic approach aimed at tackling the effectiveness of counterfeit cheques, we aim to also induce a forced decline in profitability and effectiveness of this scourge.
As part of this uncommon design and approach, the premise of our ultimate goal becomes simpler "To point others to the bigger efforts of Emmanuel TV, the television station of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations committed to changing lives, changing nations and changing the whole world through the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Crimes purported by the use of counterfeit cheques cost us all over $65m in 2016 said James Litan, executive coordinator at Chequemates but the negative effects goes far beyond monetary debts into depression, confusion, betrayal, harassment, hopelessness, embarrassment, health problems, and even suicidal thoughts and attempts burdened on victims with no existing support system for this group of people. We took responsibility to present an open ground for the "Stop Bad Cheques" campaign on our Meetup Page @ www.meetup.com/chequemates and Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/stopbadcheques.
We are having our first awareness event coming on the 18th April 2017 at 115 King Street East, Hamilton, ON. Visit Meetup page for more info.
On further elaborating, Chequemates Prosocial Organizer, Kike O, said: "We are a prosocial outreach; a unique meetup group; a peculiar ministry, but a clear objective of taking God's gospel of love to the weak, vulnerable, and violated." It is a group for everyone that loves God and wants to touch lives just as Jesus did during His earthly ministry.
About ChequeMates: A not-for-profit prosocial outreach formed out of God's grace to take His love those overlooked, hurt, violated, and made destitute by counterfeit cheques scams in our midst daily especially victims of the "mystery shopper" scam.
Kike Ojo
Chequemates Prosocial Outreach
2894260228
email us here