First of Its Kind Alliance Transforms In-Aisle Shopping with New Mobile Video Technology
Dusobox, Bay Cities, and Didgebridge partner to launch INTELLISMART™ Mobile Video Retail Environments, Featuring Instant Shopper Insights
Greg Tucker, Bay-Cities CEO offers: “We want the consumer to look forward to brick and mortar store shopping and view the retail environment as educational, informative — and most importantly, purchase-helpful. This new alliance is the only truly-integrated retail environment solution in the industry. Intellismart™ Retail Environments include ideation, design, build, high-speed, 4-color-digital printing — plus integration of the Didgebridge on-demand mobile video content serving and data capturing platform backed by a Joint Marketing Agreement (JMA) with Microsoft.
John McNulty, CEO of Didgebridge adds: “We are delighted to partner with Dusobox and Bay Cities in providing an end to end, seamless solution to energize retail growth. Our Intellismart ™ retail environment platform has already been deployed by Fortune 500 CPG brands in over 10,000 retail stores nationwide. Didgebridge’s proprietary, on-demand, cloud-based, mobile video serving platform was developed, coded, and engineered by Ryan Swadley, Chief Innovation Officer, and his award-winning mobile video software Team.”
Swadley sums up the new alliance as follows: “We know the shopper wants purchase-helpful mobile video content and they do not want intrusion. Our alliance enables the shopper to access desired content at a time and place of their choosing. We must not forget that on the path to purchase, the consumer remains the boss.”
Based in Orlando, Florida, Dusobox is one of the nation's most progressive leaders in shopper-focused, retail environment solutions, including high-speed, 4-color, laser printing. For more information on Dusobox, we invite you to visit: www.dusobox.com
(Contact: Chuck Delaney; Senior VP Retail Sales, Dusobox - phone: 708.491.5090)
Bay Cities is a leading edge provider of fully-integrated, shopper focused, marketing solutions, with offices in Pico Rivera, California, and Bentonville, Arkansas. For more information on Bay Cities, we invite you to visit: www.bay-cities.com
(Contact: Greg Tucker; Chairman & CEO, Bay Cities - phone: 562.948.3751)
Didgebridge, with offices in Chicago and Indianapolis, is a mobile-marketing technology company, which specializes in on-demand mobile video content delivery and proprietary Intellismart ™ instant shopper insights. For more info on Didgebridge, we invite you to visit: www.didgebridge.com TEXT: intellismart TO: 555888 (Contact: John McNulty; CEO, Didgebridge - phone: 847.323.0858)
