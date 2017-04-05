Love and Relationship Expert Dr. Sherrie Campbell to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

I want to help people who feel weak to find their power.” — Dr. Sherrie Campbell

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness is not a given, it is a creation. If you love yourself, your life will shift.

Dr. Sherrie Campbell is a licensed psychotherapist with nearly 30 years of clinical training and experience treating extreme pain and grief.

“I am solution-focused, not problem-focused; I don’t pathologize people,” explains Dr. Campbell. “People seek guidance to instigate change and my purpose in the lives of my patients is to effect that change. I believe patients need to be heard, loved and understood. I do my best to teach resilience.”

Dr. Campbell describes herself as a lover of humans and sees it of great importance to appreciate all people, especially those who try and pull us away from ourselves. She's an expert at treating people in relationships with narcissists. She helps people learn the difference between a difficult person and someone who is truly Narcissistic. The Narcissist is the person who is the true patient in need of help, and is largely left untreated as they are unwilling to come to therapy and examine their flaws.

“There is a prevailing belief that only unhealthy people go to therapy. It’s not the case,” says Dr. Campbell. “My feeling is healthy people come to therapy to deal with the narcissistic culture we currently live in. In fact, 99 percent of the reason people come to see me is to help them cope with a narcissistic personality in their life. I want to help people who feel weak to find their power.”

According to Dr. Campbell, our confusion often prevents us from being resilient. As a result, we often don’t have a language for our pain. Dr. Campbell helps her patients develop a language for their pain and a process to navigate their way through it.

“I like breaking things down into living words and making living life more of an art,” says Dr. Campbell. “Live a word rather than a resolution and let that word be composure. Live that word in all you do. What would a composed person eat like, walk like, talk like, drive like? I believe this is the key to change.”

And Dr. Campbell’s approach is resonating. She has more than 60,000 fans on her Facebook page where she blogs every day and posts videos every Thursday. She is also a frequent contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and Huffington Post.

“Social media doesn’t have to be driven by narcissism,” says Dr. Campbell. “I’ve developed a real community. If you read the comments below my posts, you can see people reaching out and helping each other.”

