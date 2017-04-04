RAID Acquires Suly
“This partnership will allow us to offer the first 3600 solution to the car dealers across the globe” Stewart Lamont, CEO of RAID
“The synergies that our two organizations are creating will allow us to provide our clients with an even better return on their investment in private sales, new clients acquisition, digital advertising and service follow-ups.” Denis Tardif, CEO of Suly.
Axxel acted as the exclusive M&A adviser to Suly.
"We are privileged in being part of a transaction that will bring two household names under one roof. Together, they will provide the automotive industry with a fully integrated sales and client retention solution on a global scale." Jean-Michel Zakhour, Managing Director M&A.
“Axxel’s professionalism and level of experience within the corporate finance and M&A industries is quite impressive. Their firm goes above and beyond to oversee and bring together the legal, accounting, and banking aspects of every transaction. I will continue to recommend the most respected entrepreneurs the same privilege I have received in working with Axxel.” Denis Tardif, CEO of Suly.
About RAID: RAID pioneered the private sales concept in Canada, the United States, South America and Europe. Since then, thousands of dealers have seen their sales increase thanks to their Private Sales program, the most comprehensive in the industry.
About Suly: An expert in customer segmentation and a leader in client retention, Suly has proven to be the uncontested market leader for car dealerships in Quebec, Canada.
About Axxel: Located in Montreal, QC, Axxel Inc is a multidisciplinary boutique consulting firm that specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, Scientific Research & Experimental Development Tax Credits, Governments Grants, and Food Certification. Since 1999, their specialists' knowledge of the industry, their negotiation skills, their capacity for forecasting and business planning, and their incredible network of lenders and professionals, have ensured the highest quality of service for their clientele.
Jean-Michel Zakhour
AXXEL
514-735-6161 x108
email us here