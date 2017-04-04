Enhancing Endogenous Opioid Concentrations as a Novel Treatment for Severe Pain
When asked about what attendee’s will take away from her talk, Dr Ouimet said:
“My main role is to lead the development of our innovative pipeline for the treatment of severe acute and chronic pain. As a neuroscientist with over 20 years of experience in the field of peptide processing modulation, it is very exciting to be leading the clinical development of molecules that were designed, synthesized and characterized in our laboratories. What I hope to bring to the conference is the translation of these years of research to the development of much needed novel drugs for the treatment of pain and the new perspectives brought by our novel, enkephalin-powered, mechanism of action for pain relief.”
“I will be presenting the latest clinical results obtained with our Dual Enkephalinase Inhibitor (DENKI) pipeline, with a focus on their actions on neuropathic pain, which open very promising new paths for the treatment of this unsatisfactorily treated illness.”
Enkephalins are highly potent opioids produced and released endogenously at the site of a painful stimulus. As they are rapidly degraded by two metalloproteases, aminopeptidase N (APN) and Neprilysin (NEP), the actions these opioid peptides are very short lived. Animal studies have shown that inhibiting the breakdown of enkephalins by inhibiting both NEP and APN produces significant analgesia. PL37 and PL265 are the first Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors (DENKIs) to reach the clinic.
With a focus on enhancing endogenous opioid concentrations as a novel treatment for severe pain, highlights from the talk will include:
• Insight into MoA of the Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors (DENKIs)
• Clinical results obtained with PL37
• Clinical development of PL265
The notable speaker line-up will also include Nektar Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Zoetis, Janssen, Mundipharma, Amgen, Grunenthal and MSD USA.
Pain Therapeutics 2017
22nd & 23rd May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
