Global External Storage Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Description
Global External Storage market competition by top manufacturers/players, with External Storage sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Netapp
EMC Corporation (Dell)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Toshiba Corporation
Hitachi Data Systems
Seagate Technology LLC
Pure StorageInc
Fujitsu
Huawei Technologies
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of External Storage for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Police Optical Storage (CD/DVD and Blue-Ray)
Solid State Storage & Flash Memory Devices (Memory Cards, Memory Stticks)
Smart Cloud Devices
External Hard Drives
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of External Storage for each application, including
Personal Use
Institutional Use
Other
Table of Contents
Global External Storage Sales Market Report 2017
1 External Storage Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of External Storage
1.2 Classification of External Storage by Product Category
1.2.1 Global External Storage Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global External Storage Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Police Optical Storage (CD/DVD and Blue-Ray)
1.2.4 Solid State Storage & Flash Memory Devices (Memory Cards, Memory Stticks)
1.2.5 Smart Cloud Devices
1.2.6 External Hard Drives
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Global External Storage Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global External Storage Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Personal Use
1.3.3 Institutional Use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global External Storage Market by Region
1.4.1 Global External Storage Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Korea External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan External Storage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of External Storage (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global External Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global External Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
....
9 Global External Storage Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Netapp
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Netapp External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 EMC Corporation (Dell)
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 EMC Corporation (Dell) External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Toshiba Corporation
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Toshiba Corporation External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Hitachi Data Systems
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Hitachi Data Systems External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 Seagate Technology LLC
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 Seagate Technology LLC External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Pure StorageInc
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Pure StorageInc External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Fujitsu
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Fujitsu External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Huawei Technologies
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 External Storage Product Category, Application and Specification
9.10.2.1 Product A
9.10.2.2 Product B
9.10.3 Huawei Technologies External Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
