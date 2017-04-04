Coding and Marking 2017 Global Market to Reach US$7 billion and Forecast to 2021
Report Insights
This market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Coding and Marking Market for the period 2013-2021. This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the Global Coding and Marking Market by technology (Continuous Ink Jet Printer, Laser, Piezo Ink Jet Printer, Print and Apply Labelling Products, Thermal Ink Jet Printer, Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printer, Valve Jet Printer. This market research report also gives a detailed view of the market across the geographic regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and MEA. The market research report also profiles the key vendors operating in the Global Coding and Marking Market and also provides the detailed competitive landscape of key players.
Coding and Marking - Market Size and Forecast
Coding or marking is essential for the establishment of the authenticity of the product. It is required to inform the supply chain about the information and current destination about a product. It sets a unique identity to the product and enhances its traceability. Market research analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, expect the Global Coding and Marking Market to reach approximately US$7 billion by 2021.
Coding and Marking - Technology and Geographic Segments
The Global Coding and Marking market has been segmented on the basis of technology and geographical region. The Thermal Transfer Overprinting segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 8% between 2016 and 2021. The Continuous Ink Jet Printer segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 31 percent in 2021. North America accounted for the largest market share of ~30% of the market in 2015; it is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.27% between 2016 and 2021. However, APAC market is expected to account for a share of ~31% of the market in 2021.
Coding and Marking - Drivers and Trends
This market research report provides market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of the Global Coding and Marking market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market include rapid globalization which in turn has led to an increase in the import and export of coding and marking equipment across the world. Globalization has led to transfer of advanced reliable coding technology from technologically developed countries to other nations, which, in turn, has ensured error-free and authentic product coding and marking. Moreover, rising demand from Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and, Food and Beverage industry is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges confronting the Global Coding and Marking market include volatility of the application industry. Majority of the application industry such as pharmaceutical, Medical, and, Food and Beverage Industry have regular upgradation of standards. The safety norms for these industry are set high. Thus, the coding and marking equipment needs to be enhanced in accordance with these standards. The report also provides the Porter’s five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.
Coding and Marking - Key Vendors
This market research report profiles the major companies in the Global Coding and Marking Market and also provides the competitive landscape of key players. Within the report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market. The major players in the market include Dover, Danaher, Domino Printing Sciences, ITW, Matthews International. Other prominent vendors in the market include Control Print, ID Technology, Iconotech, Macsa, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Weber Marking Systems, Xaar.
The Key Objectives of the Study Are As Follows
1. To provide a detailed analysis of where coding and marking is being used today
2. To provide a break-down of the various segments which using coding and marking and also their contribution to the overall market
3. To list the key regions and their respective countries that have employed this product
4. To provide the competitive landscape of the key players operating in this market and how the market will evolve over the forecast period
5. To provide strategic insights into what is happening in the market and what could as well as should happen in the market during the forecast period
6. To provide key insights into the various factors that are aiding as well as adversely affecting the market and how this scenario will change during the forecast period
The Scope of the Study Is As Follows
1. The study will provide the unit shipments that have been sold in 2015 as well as the revenue generated by the sales of these units in the same year
2. The study will also provide the historical data points for the above mentioned points
3. The study will provide the regional segmentation for the units sold and revenue generated by the following regions
a. APAC
b. Americas
c. EMEA
4. The study will further provide a break-up for the top 3 countries within each of these regions for the units sold as well as the revenue generated by the sale of these devices
5. The forecast data for the units expected to be sold and the revenue to be generated will also be provided
