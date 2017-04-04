Data Center Technical Furniture 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.51% and Forecast to 2021
Global Data Center Technical Furniture Market (Rack, PDU, General Construction Furniture) – Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2021PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Data Center Technical Furniture 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.51% and Forecast to 2021”.
Data Center Technical Furniture – Report Insights
A data center consists of core units and overhead units. Core units are those units, which are essential for the operation of a data center and directly influence the performance and process of data center services. For instance, servers, cooling system, power equipment, and fibre optics network. On the other hand, overhead units support data center operations. They do not directly influence the performance and efficiency of data centers.
Data center technical furniture is an overhead technical equipment used in a data center for enhancing the performance and efficiency of data centers. They provide support services to core units of data centers.
The Global Data Center Technical Furniture Market (Rack, PDU, General Construction Furniture) – Strategic Assessment and Forecast – Till 2021 report considers the present scenario of the worldwide data center technical furniture market for the period 2015-2021. It also includes market drivers, trends, and restraints.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/494745-global-data-center-technical-furniture-market-forecast-till-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Types of Data Center Technical Furniture
Power Distribution Unit (PDU)
Racks ( 21U,36U,42U,45U,47U,48U,51U)
General Construction Furniture
Seismic Isolation Platform
Fluid Leak Detection
Lightning Products
Raised Floor Flooring Equipment
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Latin America
ROW
Data Center Technical Furniture – Market Size and Dynamics
Market research analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, forecast the Worldwide Data Center Technical Furniture market to grow at a CAGR of around 14.51% during the forecast period.
The report gives an in depth analysis of the market size and dynamics. The market is segmented into the type of data center technical furniture and geographies.
The rack segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the period as the demand for taller racks will drive the market revenue. Market growth of technical furniture directly depends on the number of new data center construction projects and the number of data center renovations projects. During the period 2018-2019, almost 80% of renovation projects will be finished, which will have an impact on the volume sales of rack as well as PDU. Maximum renovation projects and new projects are going for fluid leak detection and seismic isolation platforms also.
The report also provides the Porter’s five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.
Data Center Technical Furniture – Geographic Analysis
The report provides the study of the market by different geographic segments. It considers the market study of North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA, APAC and ROW. Increasing number of new data center projects and upgrading of data center projects have driven the demand for advanced technical furniture. The data center technical furniture market in North America is accounted for 40.6%, followed by Europe The market is likely to experience an increase in revenues in Latin America as many CSPs such as Microsoft are establishing data centers there. Also rapid development of data centers in countries such as China and India is driving the market growth in APAC. As compared to APAC and Europe; the American market is witnessing a moderate growth.
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/494745-global-data-center-technical-furniture-market-forecast-till-2021
Data Center Technical Furniture – Drivers, Restrains, and Trends
This market research report provides a market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute the growth of Worldwide Data Center Technical Furniture market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth is the increase in white floor space due to the construction of Tier 3 and Tier 4 data center. The floors space of new data center construction is China, India, South-east Asia, and GCC is expected to increase in double digits in 2015-2018.
One of the major OPEX of data centers is electricity cost. Enterprises are always looking for solutions that can help to reduce power consumption and meet the specifications of regulatory authorities.
A major trend in the data center technical furniture market is the shipment of taller rack. Since 2012, owners of both newly constructed data center and renovated data center have shown a preference for taller racks. One of the major reasons for this is coming from renovated data centers projects where the focus is to accommodate more servers per racks.
Some of major drivers that are driving the worldwide data center technical furniture market is containerized data center. Existing operational data centers are likely to run out of capacity in powering future businesses. The use of overhead units in containerized data center is low. This helps data center owners to reduce their operational cost. For instance, in a containerized data center, only 42U racks are used. These racks are equipped with rack level PDU and cooling solutions. Hence, the number of technical furniture for room level equipment, cables, and other general construction overhead units has significantly reduced.
Data Center Technical Furniture – Market Share and Key Vendors
The report Data Center Technical Furniture market also provides the competitive landscape of the key players. The report covers the players operating in the entire value chain of the market. The major players identified within the report are Blackbox Network Services, Eaton, Emerson Network Power, Rittal, and Schneider Electric.
The report also covers the emerging vendors in the market such as Belden, Chatsworth, CyberPower Systems, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, IBM, Pentair, and Raritan
It also covers other prominent vendors as AFCO Systems, AMCO Enclosures, AMS NETTECH, C&F Group, Cannon Technologies , Conteg, Crenlo/Emcor, Dataracks, Delta Group, TTK, Sharkrack, MFB, Instor Solutions
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=494745
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here