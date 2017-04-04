Leiomyosarcoma Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Pipeline Review H1
Leiomyosarcoma is an aggressive soft tissue sarcoma derived from smooth muscle cells typically of uterine, gastrointestinal or soft tissue origin. Symptoms include a noticeable lump or swelling, pain, if it presses on nerves or muscles and a blockage in the stomach or intestines or gastrointestinal bleeding if the tumor is located in the abdomen or digestive tract. Predisposing factors include age, chemical exposure and radiation exposure. Treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.
Report Highlights
Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Leiomyosarcoma – Pipeline Review, H1 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Leiomyosarcoma and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 4, 5 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.
Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology)
Reasons to buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Leiomyosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Table of Content: Key Points
List of Tables
List of Figures
Introduction
Leiomyosarcoma – Overview
Leiomyosarcoma – Therapeutics Development
Pipeline Overview
Pipeline by Companies
Pipeline by Universities/Institutes
Products under Development by Companies
Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
Leiomyosarcoma – Therapeutics Assessment
Assessment by Target
Assessment by Mechanism of Action
Assessment by Route of Administration
Assessment by Molecule Type
Leiomyosarcoma – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
Advenchen Laboratories LLC
BeiGene Ltd
Cell Medica Ltd
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
Merck & Co Inc
Merck KGaA
Mirati Therapeutics Inc
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc
Vicore Pharma AB
Yooyoung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Leiomyosarcoma – Drug Profiles
AL-3818 – Drug Profile
Product Description
Mechanism Of Action
R&D Progress
…Continued
