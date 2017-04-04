Data Center on Demand (DCoD) 2017 Global Market to Reach US$1,987 million and Forecast to 2021
Data Center on Demand – Report Insights
Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market for the period 2015-2021. This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market by product category (Facility containers, IT Containers, All-in-one Containers). This report also gives a detailed view of the market across the geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, Latin America, ROW. The market research report also profiles the key vendors operating in the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market and also provides the detailed competitive landscape of key players.
Data Center on Demand – Market Segmentation
Product Segmentation:
Facility containers
IT Containers,
All-in-one Containers
Geographic Segmentation:
North America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Latin America
ROW
To build the data center of more than 200,000 sq meter, on an average, it takes 2-3 years. It means, the data center providers have to estimate the data center traffic well in advance to plan design and construct a new data center facilities; so that their client won’t suffer. However, after 2012, the market has witnessed a very rapid increase in data traffic and storage requirement in data centers. Moreover, several web-based application providers are preferring to have an edge data center from their high traffic generating places. Data Center on Demand (DCoD) is the answer to this emerging requirement. Market research analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, expect the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market to reach approx. US$1,987 million by 2021.
Data Center on Demand – Market Size and Dynamics
The Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.06% between 2016 and 2021. In last one decade, many data centers have been established across the world powering global and local enterprises. Moreover, businesses are becoming competitive and are looking to expand for greater benefits. Further, the number of vendors offering DCoD has been increasing. This is because several large enterprises have been entering into the containerized data center business to accommodate the customer need to mobility data center and data center commission in a small span of time. In 2015, Europe accounted for the largest share of around 36% of the market. It is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 19% between 2016 and 2021. However, North America market is expected to account for a share of around 25% of the market in 2021.
Data Center on Demand – Drivers and Trends
This report provides market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market include Demand for Edge Data Center. Edge data centers have proved to be quite beneficial in addressing the latency issues. Edge data centers are small data centers in a locality which address the 50%-75% traffic of the local users. Moreover, the edge data centers provide low TCO, and reduce the data traffic in the core network. Hence, the demand for edge data centers has been increasing among the enterprises. Moreover, data center and collocation providers are also expanding their edge network of the data center. Further, the need of quick data center commissioning and requirement of reduction in complexity of traditional data center is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Some of the major challenges confronting the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market include chances of failure of the full data center. Since inception, several innovations have been made regarding the use of power and cooling infrastructure in a DCoD. However, compared to traditional data centers, chances of operational failure of DCoD is higher. This is because the DCoD is vulnerable to single point failure. Moreover, DCoD is more vulnerable to security threats. The report also provides the Porter’s five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.
Data Center on Demand – Key Vendors
This market research report profiles the major companies in the Worldwide Data Center on Demand Market and also provides the competitive landscape of key players. Within the report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market. The major players in the market include Commscope, Dell, HP, Huawei, IBM, Schneider Electric.
Other prominent vendors in the market include Blade Room, Bull, Cirrascale, Cisco System, Elliptical, Emersion Network Power, MDC Stockholm, Rittal, SGI, ZTE.
The key objectives of the study are as follows
To provide a detailed analysis of the worldwide data center on demand market (DCoD)
To provide a break-down of the various container sizes used in the data center on demand (DCoD) market
To list the key regions and their respective countries that are utilize data center on demand (DCoD)
To provide the competitive landscape of the key players operating in this market and how the market will evolve over the forecast period
