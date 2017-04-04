Global M2M Communication Market to Grow Over USD 36 Billion Revenue by 2022
The global Machine to Machine communication Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of ~10% during the period 2016 to 2022. Market Highlights
Machine-to-Machine Communication (M2M) Market is driven by a huge demand for intelligent solutions across various industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automotive, utilities, and home automation among others. The Machine to Machine (M2M) Communication market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with technological advancements and cost reduction. The M2M communication solutions offer various advantages such as improved efficiency, higher process and productivity through direct communication between remote machines and central management, which are the some of the major revenue generators for M2M Communication market.
Global Machine to Machine Market is expect to grow at USD 36 billion by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of 10%.
Key Players
• Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.)
• AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)
• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)
• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Telenor Group (Norway)
• KORE Wireless Group (U.S.)
• Intel (U.S.)
• Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada)
• Singtel Group (Singapore)
• Texas Instruments (U.S)
• Vodafone Group plc. (U.K.)
• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)
• Sprint Corporation (U.S.)
• Telefónica, S.A.(Spain)
• China Mobile Ltd. (China)
• Numerex Corp. (U.S.)
• Sierra Wireless (Canada)
• Orange S.A. (France)
Machine to Machine (M2M) Market:
The widespread adoption of wireless networks globally has enabled M2M Communication to operate at very high speed using less energy and resources that is increasing productivity, decreasing costs, less energy consumption and saving lives in uncountable areas. Many patients are benefiting from the remote monitoring of medical treatment tools that quickly alert doctor in emergencies.
The M2M Communication Market is having significant growth in many areas such as wirelessly connected utility meters, consumer electronics and vending machines.
Many companies such as Aeris communication, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.) are investing billions of dollars on consulting and implementation services to cellular machine to machine (M2M) communication with mobile network operator are dominating the market of M2M communication.
Market Research Analysis:
Market Research Future Analysis shows that M2M Communication Market is growing rapidly and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at CAGR of ~10%. Upcoming trends in the electronic and manufacturing industry with respect to autorotation and deployment of technology is expected to lead the market at new heights.
