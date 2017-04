Global M2M Communication Market to Grow Over USD 36 Billion Revenue by 2022

M2M Communication Market

The global Machine to Machine communication Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of ~10% during the period 2016 to 2022.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market HighlightsMachine-to-Machine Communication (M2M) Market is driven by a huge demand for intelligent solutions across various industries such as consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automotive, utilities, and home automation among others. The Machine to Machine (M2M) Communication market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with technological advancements and cost reduction. The M2M communication solutions offer various advantages such as improved efficiency, higher process and productivity through direct communication between remote machines and central management, which are the some of the major revenue generators for M2M Communication market Global Machine to Machine Market is expect to grow at USD 36 billion by the end of forecasted period with CAGR of 10%.Key Players• Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.)• AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)• Telenor Group (Norway)• KORE Wireless Group (U.S.)• Intel (U.S.)• Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada)• Singtel Group (Singapore)• Texas Instruments (U.S)• Vodafone Group plc. (U.K.)• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)• Sprint Corporation (U.S.)• Telefónica, S.A.(Spain)• China Mobile Ltd. (China)• Numerex Corp. (U.S.)• Sierra Wireless (Canada)• Orange S.A. (France)Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1822 Machine to Machine (M2M) Market:The widespread adoption of wireless networks globally has enabled M2M Communication to operate at very high speed using less energy and resources that is increasing productivity, decreasing costs, less energy consumption and saving lives in uncountable areas. Many patients are benefiting from the remote monitoring of medical treatment tools that quickly alert doctor in emergencies.The M2M Communication Market is having significant growth in many areas such as wirelessly connected utility meters, consumer electronics and vending machines.Many companies such as Aeris communication, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.) are investing billions of dollars on consulting and implementation services to cellular machine to machine (M2M) communication with mobile network operator are dominating the market of M2M communication.List of TablesTable 1 Global M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 2 Global M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 3 Global M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 4 Global M2m Communication market, By RegionsTable 5 North America M2m Communication market, By CountryTable 6 North America M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 7 North America M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 8 North America M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 10 U.S. M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 11 U.S. M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 12 U.S. M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 13 Canada M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 14 Canada M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 15 Canada M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 16 Europe M2m Communication market, By CountryTable 17 Europe M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 18 Europe M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 19 Europe M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 20 Germany M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 21 Germany M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 22 Germany M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 23 France M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 24 France M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 25 France M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 26 U.K. M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 27 U.K. M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 28 U.K. M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 29 Rest of Europe M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 30 Rest of Europe M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 31 Rest of Europe M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 32 Asia-Pacific M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 33 Asia-Pacific M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 34 Asia-Pacific M2m Communication market, By ApplicationTable 35 Asia-Pacific M2m Communication market, By CountryTable 36 Row M2m Communication market, By TechnologyTable 37 Row M2m Communication market, By ComponentTable 38 Row M2m Communication market, By ApplicationBrowse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/m2m-communication-market Market Research Analysis:Market Research Future Analysis shows that M2M Communication Market is growing rapidly and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at CAGR of ~10%. Upcoming trends in the electronic and manufacturing industry with respect to autorotation and deployment of technology is expected to lead the market at new heights.Related ReportCluster Computing Market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~5% and will rose to the market size of USD 44 billion by the end of forecast period https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cluster-computing-market About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.