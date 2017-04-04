Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Revenue will Reach USD 79.38 Billion by 2022 with CAGR of 36.5%
mHealth Market Information, By Therapeutics(respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, fitness & lifestyle) By Application - Forecast to 2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The global mHealth market has been examined as a swiftly growing market and expected to grow at a tremendous rate. Globally, market for mHealth is a high growth market. The growth of the market is majorly driven by proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare. The mHealth Market is based on the information communications technologies (ICT) network that complements services such as medical and health informatics. These mobile applications help consumers in storing their medical records to improve coordination among healthcare providers. mHealth devices create a platform that enables the providers and patients to contact one another quickly using SMS, calls, or Internet-based video links. For example, Apple launched the Apple Watch that contains health and fitness app and also measures heart rate; resulting in providing mHealth benefits to consumers.
The global mHealth market is expected to reach USD 79.38 Billion by the end of the 2022 from USD 8.98 Billion in 2015. mHealth Industry is expected to grow at 36.5% CAGR during 2016-2022
Key Players for mHealth Market
• Agamatrix, INC
• Alivecor, INC
• Apple, INC
• Athenahealth INC
• AT&T, INC
• Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET)
• GE Healthcare
• Google INC
• Jawbone INC
• Johnson & Johnson
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• Philips Healthcare
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1816
Key Finding
o The mHealth global market is expected to reach $ 21.71Billion by 2022.
o Americas holds the largest market share of 34% of mHealth market globally.
o Europe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.65%.
o Monitoring application segment hold 61.8% market share of global mHealth market by application.
Market Research Analysis:
mHealth has an important quotient in the growth of healthcare market. In the coming years, it is expected that the mHealth market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The current challenge for the market is low rate of literacy and language barriers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This mainly attributes to the slow adoption rate of new technology by the healthcare industry Such instances mainly occur in cases of older generation professionals who do not want to adopt or are having difficulty in adopting new technologies. Hence, this factor hinders the growth of the overall Mobile Health Market.
Intended Audience
• MHealth companies
• Hospitals and Dental Clinics
• National Organizations & Government Organizations
• Academic research institutes
• Government institutes
Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-health-market
List of Tables
Table 1 Leading Companies In The mHealth Market
Table 2 Security Breachment Cases/ Developments (2011-2015)
Table 3 mHealth Industry: Key Partnerships
Table 4 Value Chain: Key Participants Of ecosystem
Table 5 Consortiums In mHealth Market
Table 6 Alliance/Associations In mHealth Market
Table 7 Regulatory Bodies In mHealth Market
Table 8 mHealth Market Certifications
Table 9 Factors Impacting the Buyer’s Bargaining Power
Table 10 Factors Impacting the Supplier’s Bargaining Power
Table 11 Factors Impacting The Threat From Substitute
Table 12 Factors Impacting The Threat From New Entrant
Table 13 Factors Impacting The Degree Of Competetion
Table 14 Global mHealth Market Value, By Ecosystem, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 15 Global mHealth Device Market Value, By Device Type, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 16 Global mHealth Device Market Value, By Application Type 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 17 Global mHealth Service Market Value, By Service Type, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 18 Global mHealth services Market Value, By Application Type 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 19 Key Developments
Table 20 Network & Services: Key Developments
Table 21 Pharmaceuticals Service: Key Development
Table 22 Global mHealth market Value, By Therapeutics, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 23 Cardiovascular Disease: Global mHealth market Value, By Application, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 24 Cardiovascular Disease: Global mHealth market Value, By Geography, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 25 Type of App
Table 26 Key Developments
Table 27 Diabetes: Global mHealth market Value, By Application, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 28 Diabetes: Global mHealth market Value, By Geography, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Table 29 Key Developments
Table 30 Respiratory Disease: Global mHealth market Value, By Application, 2014-2022 ($Million)
Continue………
Related Report
North America Sports Medicine & Therapies Market Information, by types (repair drugs, support drugs, reconstructions drugs) by application (knees, shoulders, ankle and foot, back and spine, elbow and others) by end users (hospitals and clinics , research centers, sports facilities and others) - Forecast to 2027 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/north-america-sports-medicine-therapies-market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here