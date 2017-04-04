Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Size will Cross USD 701.4 Million with CAGR of 2.7% by 2022
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 2.7% during the period 2016 to 2022.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. The rising R&D expenditure in biomedical industry and better option from conventional cascade is boosting the revenues per year. The global market for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer is expected to reach USD 701.4 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%. Increasing need for high power efficiency products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market by 2022
Key Players
• Panasonic Healthcare Corporation (North America)
• VWR International
• Helmer Scientific
• Haier
• Eppendrof AG
• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
Key Finding
• The global ultra-low temperature freezer market and is expected to reach USD 701.4 million by 2022.
• Regionally, North America holds the largest market share for global Ultra-low temperature freezer market and is expected to reach USD 393.9 million by 2022.
• Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to reach at USD 152.5 million by 2022.
• On the basis of type, upright ULT freezers segment holds largest market share.
Hottest Trend in the Market
Ultra-low temperature freezers are used for the storage of the samples, vaccines, medicine among others. They have the range of temperature between - 46C to - 86C. The market for ULT Freezer Market is growing with increasing need of development in biomedical industry. Among the type; upright ULT freezers and chest ULT freezers are compositing the growth of the market. It is projected to grow rapidly from the period of 2013 to 2022.
Intended Audience
• Biomedical devices manufacturers
• Biomedical devices suppliers
• Government Research Laboratory
• Private Research Laboratory
• Research and Development (R&D) Companies
• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers
• Medical Research Laboratories
Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market:
The key players in this market are keen in developing the existing ULT freezers. The companies like Thermo Fishers and Panasonic Healthcare have developed more energy efficient ultra-low temperature freezers that could save more than 20% of the energy consumed by the ULT freezers. With these developments the market for ULT freezers is expected grow increase exponentially.
Market Research Analysis:
In recent years the investment for biomedical R&D by Asian countries like China, South Korea, India, Japan and others subsequently increased when compared to North America and Europe. Vigorous efforts taken by the manufacturers to improve the power-efficiency and other technological advancement has boosted the growth of the market. In the coming years, it is expected that the global ultra-low temperature freezers market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years.
