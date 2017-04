Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Size will Cross USD 701.4 Million with CAGR of 2.7% by 2022

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Share

Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market is expected to grow with CAGR of 2.7% during the period 2016 to 2022.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market HighlightsThe global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. The rising R&D expenditure in biomedical industry and better option from conventional cascade is boosting the revenues per year. The global market for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer is expected to reach USD 701.4 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%. Increasing need for high power efficiency products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market by 2022Key Players• Panasonic Healthcare Corporation (North America)• VWR International• Helmer Scientific• Haier• Eppendrof AG• Thermofisher Scientific Inc.Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1813 Key Finding• The global ultra-low temperature freezer market and is expected to reach USD 701.4 million by 2022.• Regionally, North America holds the largest market share for global Ultra-low temperature freezer market and is expected to reach USD 393.9 million by 2022.• Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to reach at USD 152.5 million by 2022.• On the basis of type, upright ULT freezers segment holds largest market share.Hottest Trend in the MarketUltra-low temperature freezers are used for the storage of the samples, vaccines, medicine among others. They have the range of temperature between - 46C to - 86C. The market for ULT Freezer Market is growing with increasing need of development in biomedical industry. Among the type; upright ULT freezers and chest ULT freezers are compositing the growth of the market. It is projected to grow rapidly from the period of 2013 to 2022.Intended Audience• Biomedical devices manufacturers• Biomedical devices suppliers• Government Research Laboratory• Private Research Laboratory• Research and Development (R&D) Companies• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers• Medical Research LaboratoriesGlobal Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market:The key players in this market are keen in developing the existing ULT freezers. The companies like Thermo Fishers and Panasonic Healthcare have developed more energy efficient ultra-low temperature freezers that could save more than 20% of the energy consumed by the ULT freezers. With these developments the market for ULT freezers is expected grow increase exponentially.Market Research Analysis:In recent years the investment for biomedical R&D by Asian countries like China, South Korea, India, Japan and others subsequently increased when compared to North America and Europe. Vigorous efforts taken by the manufacturers to improve the power-efficiency and other technological advancement has boosted the growth of the market. In recent years the investment for biomedical R&D by Asian countries like China, South Korea, India, Japan and others subsequently increased when compared to North America and Europe. Vigorous efforts taken by the manufacturers to improve the power-efficiency and other technological advancement has boosted the growth of the market. In the coming years, it is expected that the global ultra-low temperature freezers market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years.Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ultra-low-temperature-freezer-market List of TablesTable 1 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 2 Global Upright Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Region, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 3 Global Chests Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Region, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 4 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By End User, 2013 To 2022 (USD Million)Table 5 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, For Bio-Banks, By Region, 2013 To 2022 (USD Million)Table 6 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, For Hospitals & Clinics, By Region, 2013 To 2022 (USD Million)Table 7 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, For Academic & Research Laboratories, By Region, 2013 To 2022 (USD Million)Table 8 Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Region, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 9 North America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers, By Country, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 10 North America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 11 North America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 12 U.S. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 13 U.S. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 14 Canada Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 15 Canada Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 16 Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Country, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 17 Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 18 Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 19 Germany Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 20 Germany Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 21 France Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 22 France Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 23 U.K. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By Type, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Table 24 U.K. Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market, By End Users, 2013-2022 (USD Million)Continue………….