Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market Size Reach USD 22.3 Billion by 2022
The Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 11% during the period 2016 to 2022.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis
The new age packaged water treatment plants are factory-built which can be easily transported to the site of the requirement. These are highly suitable for small industries and residential complexes. The market is driven by the advantages of these systems such as these can be accommodated in small space and reduces civil, labor, and installation work. The key drivers of Global Packaged Water Treatment System Market are rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. This is backed by the growing awareness among the population about environment safety.
The share of extended aeration by type accounts for the largest and the fastest growing share in the market. It is expected that the segment will acquire a share of around 40% of the market by 2022. On the basis of application, municipal segment holds the largest share. The market is fueled majorly by the size of the system which can be fit in a comparatively smaller work space. The global packaged water treatment system market size was valued at around USD 11.8 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 22.3 Billion at CAGR of 11% by 2022.
Key Players
• Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies
• GE Water & Process Technologies
• WesTech Engineering Inc.
• Smith & Loveless INC.
• RWL Water LLC
• WPL Limited
• Pollution Control Systems Inc.
• Napier-Reid Ltd.
• CST Wastewater Solutions
• Corix Infrastructure Inc
Target Audience
• Manufactures
• Raw Materials Suppliers
• Aftermarket suppliers
• Research Institute / Education Institute
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Scope of the report
This study provides an overview of the Global Packaged Water Treatment System Industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-east & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global packaged water treatment system market as type and application. On the basis of type it is segmented as MBR, MBBR, SBR, extended aeration, reverse osmosis, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as industrial, municipal, and others.
