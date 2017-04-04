Automotive PCB 2017 Global Market to Reach US$10.91 billion and Forecast to 2021
Automotive PCB Report Highlight
PCBs are essential components in electronic devices. A PCB is a copper based board on which electrical wires are printed. These electrical wires are connected to other electronic components on the board. PCBs are used to upkeep and electrically connect all electronic components through conductive paths. Hence, the demand for PCBs is directly correlated to the growth of the automotive electronics industry and indirectly correlated to growth in vehicle shipments. PCBs play a very important role in the automotive electronics industry, as they form the fundamental structure for electronic connectivity. Hence as the usage of electronics increase in vehicles, the demand for PCBs is expected to grow. Market research analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, expect the Worldwide Automotive PCB to reach approx. US$10.91 billion by 2021.
Automotive PCB Application Segmentation
The Worldwide Automotive PCB Market has been segmented on the basis of application, which include Interior Components, Powertrain components, Engine Controls Components, and Vehicle Lighting and Safety systems. The automotive PCB market for interior components is the largest segment in terms of application and accounted for $2.72 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% between 2012 and 2021. Engine control components include anti-lock braking systems, ECU control units, electronic fuel injection system and automated locking systems among others. The common industry term for electronics for engine control is termed under the hood electronics. The automotive under the hood market accounted for $44.8 billion in 2014 and were expected to reach $77 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2014-2021.
Automotive PCB Geographic Segmentation
The Worldwide Automotive PCB Market has been segmented on the basis of geography. This market research report has categorized the entire market into five regions namely North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. APAC is the largest PCB market and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. In 2012, APAC region accounted to 89.7% which was around $5.53 billion of the overall automotive PCB market and is expected to reach to $9.83 billion by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. North America holds the second largest market followed by Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is the largest producer of automotive PCBs in the world, in terms of technology this region produces the highest volume of single-sided PCBs followed by multi-layer PCBs and Flexible PCBs.
Automotive PCB Market Dynamics
This market research report provides market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of the Worldwide Automotive PCB market during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the market include Electrification of automotive mechanics to achieve higher fuel economy. As automotive is major contributors of environmental pollution, various governing bodies across the world have directed regulations to reduce vehicle emissions along with increasing fuel economy of vehicles. To comply with regulations, OEMs and tire-1 suppliers have been actively investing in technologies to either reduce the weight of the vehicle or introduce electronically controlled vehicle mechanism to obtain higher accuracy in functioning leading to higher fuel efficiency and reducing tail pipe emissions. Moreover, adoption of infotainment systems in mass mid segment vehicles is another factor driving the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges confronting the Worldwide Automotive PCB market include gradual loss of low-cost advantage from Low-cost manufacturing countries. In earlier decades, within the automotive industry, there was an increase in outsourcing of manufacturing activities to low-cost countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and India owing to availability of low-cost labor as compared to western countries. However, these countries are gradually losing its cost advantage due to the raising labor cost, for instance in China the population has become more affluent and has moved up the learning curve leading to higher cost of employment. It is observed that PCB manufacturers, especially in China and Taiwan have been facing concerns over attrition as labors prefer moving to other manufacturers for small income raise. Another major factor curtailing the growth of Worldwide Automotive PCB market is shorter life cycle of automotive electronics. Technological innovations and dynamic consumer expectations are reducing the average life cycle of vehicles as a whole, which is adding pressure on PCB and automotive electronics manufacturers to cater to demanding needs of OEMs and tire-1 suppliers. The report also provides the Porter’s five forces analysis along with a description of each of the forces and its impact on the market.
Automotive PCB Key Vendors
This market research report profiles the major companies in the Worldwide Automotive PCB market and also provides the competitive landscape of key players. Within the report covers the entire market outlook regarding the value chain operating within the market. The major players in the market include Meiko, Chin Poon, CMK Corp., TTM Technologies, KCE Electronics. Other prominent vendors in the market include Daeduck Electronics, Multek, Tripod Technology.
The key objectives of the study are as follows
1. To provide a detailed analysis of how many automotive PCBs are being used today
2. To provide a break-down of the various automotive segments which use automotive PCBs and also their contribution to the overall market
3. To list the key regions and their respective countries that have employed this product
4. To provide the competitive landscape of the key players operating in this market and how the market will evolve over the forecast period
