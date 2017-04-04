Data Center Construction 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.34% and Forecast to 2021
Data center construction is the process of housing computer systems along with associated components that includes storage systems, racks and telecommunication equipment. Data centers ranges from small servers to robust large industrial scale equipment. The data centers require constant high power supplies, 24/7 cooling systems, fire suppression systems for the security of the environment, and a well-protected area for the physical security. Due to this most of the organizations prefer to construct data centers in low-cost locations where power consumption and cost associated with electricity is cheaper.
Data center construction market has witnessed significant changes in the last 5-6 years, these changes are mostly in the direction of reduction of OPEX and development of an environment-friendly structure. Last two decades have witnessed significant growth in terms of a number of internet users. More importantly, penetration of internet among the day-to-day life of users has fuelled the growth of internet users across the globe. In last 17 years, the number of internet users across the world has increased from 52 million in 1998 to almost 2.8 billion in 2015. This significant growth in the number of internet users has enhanced the generation of data. This enormous data generation has created the requirement of data centers.
Data Center Construction – Market Dynamics
Strategic Assessment of the Worldwide Data Center Construction market report considers the revenue generated from Electrical, Mechanical, and General Construction. The report is also segmented based on Tier level and the revenues are considered from Tier1, Tier2, Tier3, and Tier4 data centers. The report is also segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, Latin America and ROW) the top countries in each of the geography is also provided.
The Analyst , forecast the Worldwide Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 4.34%.
Apart from the segmentation, the report also covers the market size, market share, average cost of construction, growth trends, market drivers, market restraints, and forecast for the period 2016-2021. The timeline for Worldwide Data Center Construction market is also being provided in the report starting from evolution, current market scenario, and future changes of the technology.
Data Center Construction – Drivers and Trends
This market research report provides market overview of the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. The report also outlines the key trends emerging in the market that will contribute to the growth of the Worldwide Data Center Construction market during the forecast period. The need to accommodate high data growth by data center facilities is one of the important driver for this market. It is a challenging task for the enterprises to process large volume of data generated. The necessity of storing data in a single location is growing at a rapid pace and this has led to the demand for optimally sized data centers among enterprises to manage capacity and real-time computing requirements. The other market growing factors are growth of Cloud computing and Big data analytics, and reduction of carbon footprint among government enterprises. Some of the major restraints confronting the growth of the Data center construction market are deficiency in construction resources, and growing popularity of containerized data center.
Data Center Construction – Key Vendors
The report Data Center Construction market also provides the competitive landscape of the key players. The report covers the players operating in the entire value chain of the market. The major players identified from our analysis are AECOM, DPR Construction, Holder Construction, Jacobs Engineering, and Turner Construction. The report also covers the other prominent vendors in the market such as Aceco IT, AECOM, BHP Design, Bruce Shaw, CSF group, DPR Construction, Drake & Scull International, Flour, ISG, Jacob Engineering Group, McLaren Group, Mercury Engineering, Sara-Timur, Sweett Group, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting.
The Key Objectives of the Study Are As Follows
1. To provide a detailed analysis of where data centers are being used today
2. To provide a breakdown of the various segments, which using data centers and also their contribution to the overall market.
3. Analysis for Segmentation by type of Construction, and by Tier standards are being covered in the study
4. To list the key regions and their respective countries that have employed this product
5. To provide the competitive landscape of the key players operating in this market and how the market will evolve over the forecast period
6. To provide strategic insights into what is happening in the market and what could as well as should happen in the market during the forecast period
7. To provide key insights into the various factors that are aiding as well as adversely affecting the market and how this scenario will change during the forecast period
The Scope of the Study Is As Follows
1. The study will provide the revenues generated for Data centers construction in 2015 as well as the market segmentation in the same year
2. The market segmentation considered by the type of construction are electrical, mechanical, and general construction. The market segmentation considered by the tier standardization are Tier 1&2 and Tier 3&4
3. The study will also provide the historical data points for the above mentioned points
4. The study will provide the regional segmentation for the revenue generated by the following regions
a. North America
b. Latin America
Continue.....
