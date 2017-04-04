Global Rubber Gloves Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Rubber Gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2015 and 2022PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Rubber Gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2015 and 2022. The factors such as growth of electronic manufacturing market, rising incidences of pandemics and viral outbreaks, rising healthcare expenditure, low manufacturing costs, increasing health threats and increasing hygiene awareness and healthcare regulations are driving the market growth. However, foreign exchange risks, rising raw material costs and pricing competition are hampering the rubber gloves market.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959989-rubber-gloves-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
The U.S. represents the largest market for gloves, though Asian markets are the fastest growing. Consumption of rubber gloves to increase in Asia Pacific, particularly in India, Pakistan and China as healthcare awareness becomes crucial, while growth in other regions like North America and Europe would continue to boost exports as well. The industry is currently entering a technology transformation and most of the plants are highly automated and are less labour intensive. However, electricity, gas and water still remain the main challenges for the industry aside from the dip in the average selling price of both natural and synthetic rubber (SR) gloves.
Some of the key players in global rubber gloves market include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation, CLEANWRAP Co. Ltd, Frank Healthcare Co. Ltd, AYA Union Co. Ltd, Jinjiang Jiaxing Groups Co. Ltd, PKJ Group Houseware and Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd.
Materials Covered:
• Natural Rubber
o Latex rubber gloves
• Synthetic Rubber
o Vinyl rubber gloves
o Nitrile rubber gloves
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/959989-rubber-gloves-global-market-outlook-2016-2022
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
……
7 Key Developments
7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
7.3 New Product Launch
7.4 Expansions
7.5 Other Key Strategies
8 Company Profiling
8.1 Hartalega Holdings Berhad
8.2 Kossan Rubber Industries
8.3 Supermax Corporation Berhad
8.4 Top Glove Corporation
8.5 CLEANWRAP Co. Ltd
8.6 Frank Healthcare Co. Ltd
8.7 AYA Union Co. Ltd
8.8 Jinjiang Jiaxing Groups Co. Ltd
8.9 PKJ Group Houseware
8.10 Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=959989
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Continued....
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here