Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water to Lead Speaker Line Up at Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit 2017
HE Eng. Cesar Abi Khalil will lead speaker programme at LIOG 2017BEIRUT, LEBANON , April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organisers have confirmed that HE Eng. Cesar Abi Khalil, Lebanon’s Minister of Energy and Water will be leading the speaker programme at the 3rd Lebanon International Oil & Gas (LIOG) Summit when it returns to Beirut 9-10th May 2017.
This two-day major platform for the oil and gas industry will take place at the Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand, Lebanon, held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Water, Lebanon and in collaboration with the Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA).
Joining the minister will be further industry leaders and key stakeholders involved in the Lebanese and East Mediterranean energy sectors, who will provide invaluable insight to the newly presented opportunities in Lebanon, the challenges and the road ahead for companies and investors in the field. Speakers will include;
• Mr. Wissam Chbat, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Head of Geology and Geophysics Department – Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA)
• Mr. Walid Nasr, Head of the Strategic Planning Department – Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA)
• Mr. Wissam Zahabi, Head of Economic and Financial Department – Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA)
• Mr. Marwan Moufarrej, Senior Advisor to the Chairman and CEO, Schlumberger Limited
• Mr. Michel Charon, Oil and Gas Market Director, Bureau Veritas - France
• Mr. Georges Mosditchian, Europe and Central Asia Manager, Evolen – France
• Dr. Elie Daher, EVP & CMO, United Safety, Dubai, UAE
• Mr. Marcel Hochar, Middle East VP, Industry and Facilities, Bureau Veritas
• Dr. Leila Dagher, Chair, Economics Department - Associate Professor of Economics - American University of Beirut (AUB)
• Me Malek Takieddine, Partner - Al Jad LLP (CMS Group)
• Mr. Nick Nawfal, Vice President, Baker Hughes
• Me Niazi Kabalan, Senior Associate, Pinsent Masons LLP - UK
• Mr. Ricardo Khoury, Managing Partner / Head of HSE Division at ELARD Consultancy Group
• Mr. Rachad Ghanem, General Manager - Lampion Oil and Gas Services (LOGS)
• Mr. Simon Ward, V.P. Business Development, Upstream Oil and Gas, TH Hill – USA
• Mr. Geir Ytreland, Team Leader, GFA – Germany
Held under the theme ‘Lebanon – Moving Forward’ the summit’s programme will cover three main areas including;
• Lebanon’s current position within the East Mediterranean petroleum sector
• International market conditions, and regional geopolitics, their impact on Lebanon
• Re-instating Lebanon as an attractive destination for oil and gas investments
Paul Gilbert, Event Director, Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit explained; “Through a series of ministerial and industry panel sessions and topical presentations, LIOG 2017's first class programme will highlight the recent progress by Lebanon’s government to advance its vast oil and gas potential after developing highly advanced world-class regulatory and operational frameworks for this nascent industry.”
He added; “Speakers will be drawn from government and industry leaders, combined with global experts attracting an audience of executives from government institutions, international operators, international and domestic service companies, banks, consultants, lawyers and all stakeholders with an interest in Lebanon’s exciting oil and gas industry.”
LIOG 2017 will also boast an international exhibition, showcasing the latest products and services available by local, regional and international companies and organisations.
Launched in 2012 to support Lebanon’s initial findings and to explore the potential of the country’s hydrocarbon resources, LIOG 2017 will build on the success of its previous editions which attracted hundreds of delegates and dozens of high-calibre speakers from over 30 countries representing over 150 local and international companies and organisations, including major international oil companies.
To download the Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit 2017 programme or to find out more about the event, please visit www.liog-summit.com.
