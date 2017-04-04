Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
The global cystic fibrosis market was valued at $ 3145.7 million in 2015 and expected to reach at $ 8852.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 13.5 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global cystic fibrosis market are; development of new drugs and therapies, financial support from interest organizations in research and development of cystic fibrosis drugs and others. The growth barriers are high cost of the drugs and treatment among others.
The market is majorly categorized on the basis of treatment method types which is further segmented into medication, devices and other treatments and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global cystic fibrosis market, registering 43.2 % in 2015.
The scope of Global Cystic fibrosis market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.
Key Players
The leading players of the Global Cystic fibrosis market are AbbVie, Allergan Plc, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, Pharmaxis Ltd., PTC Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and others.
Study Objectives of Cystic Fibrosis Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market
Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth
Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries
Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Cystic fibrosis market
Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
Ø To provide economic factors that influence the Global Cystic fibrosis market
Target Audience
• Cystic fibrosis companies
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Raw Material Suppliers
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Key Findings
• On the basis of types, medication segment holds largest market share of global cystic fibrosis market, registering 76.4 % of total market in 2015.
• US holds 66.48 % market share of North America cystic fibrosis Market and is expected to reach $ 2556.7 million by 2022 from $ 903.7million in 2015.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Republic of Korea
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
…CONTINUED
