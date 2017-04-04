Global Hummus Market is Projected to Grow at the CAGR Over 9.38% from 2016 to 2022
Hummus Market by Type (Classic Hummus, Lentil Hummus, Edamame Hummus), Application (Paste & Spreads, Desserts, Sauces & Dips) and by Region - Forecast to 2022
Hummus is light on the stomach, good for digestion and enriched with some of the most essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs. Due to hectic schedule of working class, proper nutrient is not taken in. It is mainly gluten free, so as the number of patient suffering from gluten intolerance is increasing the demand for gluten free food products is also increasing. The demand for hummus is expected to increase greatly in the coming years especially in developed countries where it is are becoming an important part of breakfast diet. Hummus are mainly available in various flavors to suit various consumer’s needs. R&D, innovative product line, improvement in the packaging technology are the recent developments by the key manufacturers driving the market growth in the recent years.
Market Forecast
Market Research Future published a Cooked Research Report on Global Hummus Market which is estimated to grow by more than 9.38% by 2027.
Globally the Hummus Market is mainly driven by increasing awareness among consumer regarding importance of proper nutrient intake. Increasing popularity about nutrient composition in hummus is influencing growth of the market. Manufacturers are introducing number of products with different combination of vegetables, spices and other ingredients are fueling the sales of hummus worldwide. Rising recommendation of hummus as a healthy alternative to other breakfast spreads from dieticians is also supporting the market growth for healthier lifestyle.
Competitive Analysis-
This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in hummus, multiple product launch by hummus market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes
• Sabra
• Haliburton
• Otria
• Tribe
• Cedar
• Wild Garden
• Athenos
The Global Hummus Market is mainly occupied by some key manufacturers. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase with an increase in product portfolio from current key players. The high acceptance of hummus among end-users have encouraged the key player to increase the product line in the market.
By Application Analysis-
Hummus is largely used in various sauces, dips and soups etc. Hummus is also used in various soups, desserts and confectionaries. Classic hummus is consumed on large basis by various consumer groups on daily basis especially working class. Hummus in confectionary is gaining consumer’s attention. Healthy alternative to other breakfast spreads is popular among consumers who prefer healthy products.
Market Segmentation-
Global hummus market is segmented by flavor, source, application and region.
Regional Analysis
The global hummus market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by North America, as there is change in the consumption pattern. In North America the demand for classic hummus is increasing than compared to other flavored.
