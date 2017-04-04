Global T-shirts Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation, Industry Research, Review, Key Players Analysis & Forecast 2022
Report provides statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in market.PUNE, INDIA, April 4, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global T-shirts market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of T-shirts in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global T-shirts market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Gildan
Hanes
American Apparel
Nike
Jack & Jones
Adidas
Continental Clothing
Next
Topmen
Pierre Cardin
Zegna
ZARA
H&M
UNIQLO
Lining
VANCL
SEPTWOLVES
JOEONE
Youngor
BOSS SUNWEN
Metersbonwe
K-BOXING
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cotton
Chemical Fiber
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of T-shirts for each application, including
Men
Women
Kids
Table of Contents
Global T-shirts Market Research Report 2017
1 T-shirts Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of T-shirts
1.2 T-shirts Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global T-shirts Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global T-shirts Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Cotton
1.2.4 Chemical Fiber
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global T-shirts Segment by Application
1.3.1 T-shirts Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Kids
1.4 Global T-shirts Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global T-shirts Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of T-shirts (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global T-shirts Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global T-shirts Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global T-shirts Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global T-shirts Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global T-shirts Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global T-shirts Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global T-shirts Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global T-shirts Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers T-shirts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 T-shirts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 T-shirts Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 T-shirts Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global T-shirts Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global T-shirts Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global T-shirts Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global T-shirts Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global T-shirts Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India T-shirts Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global T-shirts Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global T-shirts Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global T-shirts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global T-shirts Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global T-shirts Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global T-shirts Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global T-shirts Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global T-shirts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
7 Global T-shirts Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Gildan
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 T-shirts Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Gildan T-shirts Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Hanes
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 T-shirts Product Category, Application and Specification
……Continued
